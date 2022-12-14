This New Polestar Model Is an Electric Moped That Costs $5,300 in the United States

Polestar makes money not only by selling cars, but other merchandise too, and electric mopeds are but one such product. They have been making them in partnership with CAKE, and the latest one is a special edition.
Named the CAKE Makka Polestar Edition, it is a continuation of the electric moped launched last year, which was sold out in no time. Only unlike that one, the new model will be available in North America too, and the order book has already opened, revealing a retail price of $5,300.
Available in Sky Blue inspired by the O2 Concept, unlike its predecessor, which only came in Polestar Snow Matte, the new CAKE Makka Polestar Edition is highly versatile, as it features a detachable rear carrier. This allows it to be configured for various tasks, including the addition of a passenger seat, racks, boxes, and more, the company says.
Its electric commuter nature is highlighted by a small battery, with a 1.5 kWh capacity, which feeds an electric motor that generates 3.8 hp (3.9 ps / 2.8 kW) and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque. It tips the scale at 154 lbs (70 kg), has a 28 mph (45 kph) top speed, and a range of 34 miles (54 km) on a full charge. Recharging the battery from 0 to 80% takes 2 hours, according to the official specifications, and a full charge will require 3 hours.
A TFT display reveals the critical information, such as the battery status, odometer, speedometer, and telltales. It is also used to select the riding mode, with two of them available, one for balanced performance and the other for extended range. The zero-emission moped has a maximum permitted load of 540 lbs (245 kg), rides on 14-inch lightweight motorcycle wheels, wrapped in motorcycle tires, and features stainless steel brakes with 220 mm (8.7 in) discs and two-piston calipers.
Available in Sky Blue inspired by the O2 Concept, unlike its predecessor, which only came in Polestar Snow Matte, the new CAKE Makka Polestar Edition is highly versatile, as it features a detachable rear carrier. This allows it to be configured for various tasks, including the addition of a passenger seat, racks, boxes, and more, the company says.
Its electric commuter nature is highlighted by a small battery, with a 1.5 kWh capacity, which feeds an electric motor that generates 3.8 hp (3.9 ps / 2.8 kW) and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque. It tips the scale at 154 lbs (70 kg), has a 28 mph (45 kph) top speed, and a range of 34 miles (54 km) on a full charge. Recharging the battery from 0 to 80% takes 2 hours, according to the official specifications, and a full charge will require 3 hours.
A TFT display reveals the critical information, such as the battery status, odometer, speedometer, and telltales. It is also used to select the riding mode, with two of them available, one for balanced performance and the other for extended range. The zero-emission moped has a maximum permitted load of 540 lbs (245 kg), rides on 14-inch lightweight motorcycle wheels, wrapped in motorcycle tires, and features stainless steel brakes with 220 mm (8.7 in) discs and two-piston calipers.