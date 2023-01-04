Harman Unveils Ready Display Tech for Cars, Claims Home Entertainment Image Quality

Automotive supplier Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, has showcased its latest display tech at the 2023 CES event. The innovative technology is called Neo OLED, and it is described as an automotive-ready technology that will provide the level of display quality that you can get on a modern tablet, TV, or smartphone in a vehicle.
According to Harman, automakers can now implement this new level of display quality in their next-generation models with the help of this technology, which supports High Dynamic Range in a vehicle. The latter is commonly referred to as HDR, and it involves the capability of the display to provide contrast between the extremes of what it can show.
For example, a display can be very dark or very bright, and one with HDR capabilities can provide better quality imagery between those two maximum settings. The quality comes in the form of picture detail, but it is dependent on the media that is shown – the footage must also be in HDR. Otherwise, the viewer gets a better look at an average-quality image, but that is about it.
Most 4K TVs out there have HDR support, but not all have it, though, or it may not be called that way. Moreover, you can have HDR content on a Full-HD Display, so it is not mandatory for it to be 4K to include HDR, as the two characteristics do not rule out or include the other. The 4K part involves display resolution, while HDR involves a certain level of image quality.
Now, back to the Harman tech, which comes with cadmium-free Quantum Dot technology. The system is claimed to provide higher efficiency and readability under harsh environmental conditions, which is a requirement that is specific to the automotive industry, among others. Any technology put in a vehicle must be able to work in the heat of the desert and in temperatures below the freezing point.
The new display tech proposed by Harman to automakers across the world has a low halo effect, which is also known as blooming, and it involves lighting up darker areas of a screen when a very bright object is placed nearby. The low halo effect is obtained using MINI LED backlight technology, along with other systems that were deployed in this direction.
Having a low halo effect means that these displays will be able to have a black or dark background image while also having shiny elements in those areas without affecting the surrounding bits.
According to Harman, the optics involved will offer leading home entertainment levels of viewing in a vehicle, which raises the expectation bar for its rivals.
The firm has already announced that the new displays will work with the Harman Ready Care system, which integrates driver and occupant monitoring systems that work with notched or free form displays, as well as with under-display camera installations. In other words, it looks like they have thought of everything.
Moreover, the new tech is claimed to have slimmer borders, as well as lower optical distance, so you can look at the new screen from closer than you could with a conventional TFT or LCD without ruining the image, while thickness is also reduced when compared to these technologies.
All that matters now is which automaker will be the first to get the tech, but that has yet to be announced.
