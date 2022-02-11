Harman Launches Two New Acoustic Innovations for In-Vehicle Entertainment

Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, are genuine experts when it comes to in-car entertainment solutions, which is why we’re excited to learn about their two latest acoustic innovations, dubbed Ready Together and Software Enabled Branded Audio. Both products are said to be ready for in-vehicle integration.
Ready Together is said to use advanced acoustic technology to streamline and enhance in-vehicle communication and entertainment. Meanwhile, Software Enabled Branded Audio is an on-demand software platform that improves sound quality at the touch of a button, even with existing unbranded car audio systems.
Key features for Ready Together include voice prompts, alerts, advanced sound zone technology and high levels of customization. Harman will also introduce an updated Personal Audio Headrest, boasting a unique design, advanced ergonomics and elevated levels of performance – users can select from 2-channel stereo to full surround sound.
On the software side, Harman proposes personalized audio features and brand new, customizable sound experiences. This is where functions such as the Infinity Branded Sound on Demand or the Personalized EQOverlay technology come in. The former is easily activated via the infotainment system, while the latter can be customized according to the individual’s listening tests, using Harman’s patented Personi-Fi technology.
You also have Seat-specific tuning, optimized for location and the number of occupants, plus multi-profile user management, meaning personalized settings for multiple users.
The Software Enabled Branded Audio technology also comes with an easy-to-use UI (user interface), integrated with the OEM’s e-commerce and cloud platforms.
“At HARMAN, we remain hyper-focused on delivering new in-vehicle solutions that directly solve entertainment, communication and productivity pain points for drivers and passengers alike, all while providing the same consumer tech experiences that they enjoy outside the vehicle,” said Harman exec, Chris Ludwig.
“By offering these experiences via automotive-grade applications, HARMAN can now provide the whole family with their own personal content and space, while allowing them to remain safely connected and engaged with others while in the car.”
Key features for Ready Together include voice prompts, alerts, advanced sound zone technology and high levels of customization. Harman will also introduce an updated Personal Audio Headrest, boasting a unique design, advanced ergonomics and elevated levels of performance – users can select from 2-channel stereo to full surround sound.
On the software side, Harman proposes personalized audio features and brand new, customizable sound experiences. This is where functions such as the Infinity Branded Sound on Demand or the Personalized EQOverlay technology come in. The former is easily activated via the infotainment system, while the latter can be customized according to the individual’s listening tests, using Harman’s patented Personi-Fi technology.
You also have Seat-specific tuning, optimized for location and the number of occupants, plus multi-profile user management, meaning personalized settings for multiple users.
The Software Enabled Branded Audio technology also comes with an easy-to-use UI (user interface), integrated with the OEM’s e-commerce and cloud platforms.
“At HARMAN, we remain hyper-focused on delivering new in-vehicle solutions that directly solve entertainment, communication and productivity pain points for drivers and passengers alike, all while providing the same consumer tech experiences that they enjoy outside the vehicle,” said Harman exec, Chris Ludwig.
“By offering these experiences via automotive-grade applications, HARMAN can now provide the whole family with their own personal content and space, while allowing them to remain safely connected and engaged with others while in the car.”