Harman Introduces Ready Care to Monitor Your Physical Behavior Behind the Wheel

Samsung subsidiary Harman is announcing the introduction of Ready Care, a set of solutions in the fields of Cognitive Distractions, Stress-Free Routing and Personalized Comfort, uniting to improve safety and reduce overall stress behind the wheel.
What the system does is that it measures cognitive load for drivers in real time, offering tailored interventions when needed. Ready Care also gives OEMs a platform for progressive security and comfort measures when it comes to customers.
Powering this experience are newly developed machine learning algorithms, gathering and processing data from in-vehicle cameras and sensors, which in turn monitor the driver’s state. According to the NHTSA, one in every ten fatal accidents in the United States involves the driver getting distracted – more than 3,000 deaths per year.
“Safety remains a top concern for customers when considering a new vehicle purchase – and now, with Ready Care, OEMs can improve vehicle safety in a significant new way,” said Harman International senior VP for automotive product management, Armin Prommersberger.
“Ready Care is essentially a co-pilot, spotting when distractions could turn into dangerous situations and intervening to avoid them. For the first time, the vehicle can know what the driver is thinking; this is a game changer. We are incredibly proud of and excited by the impact Ready Care will have for drivers, passengers, and everyone on the road.”
Now let’s look at some key Ready Care features, starting with what Harman calls ‘Eyes and Mind on the Road’. You’ve got an infra-red global shutter camera with active illumination surveying the driver’s face in low and high lighting conditions, providing the system with real-time facial expression data (eye gaze, eyelid openings etc).
Then, the company’s Cognitive Distraction feature deciphers when the driver is mentally distracted and can initiate several simultaneous in-cabin intervention responses.
As for Stress-Free Routing, the system will provide drivers with an alternate route selection to lower their stress levels on the road – avoiding traffic jams or bad weather.
