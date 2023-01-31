Honda CB250 City Surfer Looks Absolutely Terrific Sporting a Livery Inspired by Street Art

We love seeing craftsmen buck trends with various aspects of their builds, the mesmerizing paintwork worn by the City Surfer being an excellent case in point.
The incredible one-offs built by Reier Motors are anything but conventional, and we mean that in the best possible sense. Always striving to try new things and think outside the box, Christian Reier is one of those solo craftsmen you should definitely be keeping an eye on, as you’re really missing out if you don’t.
Herr Reier goes about his daily business in the tranquil Austrian municipality of Lamprechtshausen, half an hour’s drive from Salzburg. Undisturbed by the hustle and bustle of noisy urban life, he’d undertaken multiple customer commissions since the workshop opened its doors, but the jaw-dropping custom bike pictured in these photos was actually a personal project. Without further ado, let’s see what it’s all about.
The City Surfer – as Christian calls it – is based on a 1969 Honda CB250, and its livery is obviously the name of the game here. We’ll save the best for last, though, so as to also take you through the customization process in chronological order. For starters, Reier wanted to give the motorcycle a slammed posture, which required its front and rear suspension hardware to be lowered.
Once that was out of the way, the Austrian proceeded to tighten up the CB250’s rear-end geometry by shortening its subframe. Next, he fashioned a sleek tail unit and seat pan combo using sheet metal, to then top it off with brown leather upholstery. The new saddle is secured via a frontal hinge and three snap fasteners at the back, revealing a tiny storage compartment inside the tail section when lifted.
Harley-Davidson. Glancing at the southernmost section of the tubing, you’ll find aftermarket lighting componentry and an all-new license plate holder.
The stainless-steel tray sitting beneath the seat pan is home to relocated electronic goodies such as the relays and battery, with engraved Reier Motors logos adorning each side. After a complete engine rebuild, Christian ditched the stock exhaust in favor of a bespoke alternative he’d fabricated from scratch and the plumbing terminates in dual MASS silencers.
At the other end of the combustion cycle, he installed Mikuni carburetors and foam air filters from Uni’s inventory. The bike’s cockpit is plain and free of any clutter, bearing unobtrusive MMB instrumentation and an LSL handlebar. These modules are joined by fresh turn signals a little further ahead.
Since the original gas tank of this ‘69 MY CB250 was in mint condition, Christian decided to stash it away and use a newer model’s chamber instead. Finally, the City Surfer’s spectacular paint job comes courtesy of a street artist couple known simply as Jana and JS, blending an aquamarine base, contrasting pink touches, and several illustrations on the fuel tank and panniers. In short, it’s a genuine masterpiece!
Herr Reier goes about his daily business in the tranquil Austrian municipality of Lamprechtshausen, half an hour’s drive from Salzburg. Undisturbed by the hustle and bustle of noisy urban life, he’d undertaken multiple customer commissions since the workshop opened its doors, but the jaw-dropping custom bike pictured in these photos was actually a personal project. Without further ado, let’s see what it’s all about.
The City Surfer – as Christian calls it – is based on a 1969 Honda CB250, and its livery is obviously the name of the game here. We’ll save the best for last, though, so as to also take you through the customization process in chronological order. For starters, Reier wanted to give the motorcycle a slammed posture, which required its front and rear suspension hardware to be lowered.
Once that was out of the way, the Austrian proceeded to tighten up the CB250’s rear-end geometry by shortening its subframe. Next, he fashioned a sleek tail unit and seat pan combo using sheet metal, to then top it off with brown leather upholstery. The new saddle is secured via a frontal hinge and three snap fasteners at the back, revealing a tiny storage compartment inside the tail section when lifted.
Harley-Davidson. Glancing at the southernmost section of the tubing, you’ll find aftermarket lighting componentry and an all-new license plate holder.
The stainless-steel tray sitting beneath the seat pan is home to relocated electronic goodies such as the relays and battery, with engraved Reier Motors logos adorning each side. After a complete engine rebuild, Christian ditched the stock exhaust in favor of a bespoke alternative he’d fabricated from scratch and the plumbing terminates in dual MASS silencers.
At the other end of the combustion cycle, he installed Mikuni carburetors and foam air filters from Uni’s inventory. The bike’s cockpit is plain and free of any clutter, bearing unobtrusive MMB instrumentation and an LSL handlebar. These modules are joined by fresh turn signals a little further ahead.
Since the original gas tank of this ‘69 MY CB250 was in mint condition, Christian decided to stash it away and use a newer model’s chamber instead. Finally, the City Surfer’s spectacular paint job comes courtesy of a street artist couple known simply as Jana and JS, blending an aquamarine base, contrasting pink touches, and several illustrations on the fuel tank and panniers. In short, it’s a genuine masterpiece!