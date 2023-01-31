Spotify Now Has 489 Million Users Despite Disappointing Quarter

The number of Spotify users keeps going up at a time when the company is trying to deal with some rather challenging times, including a layoff that affects 6 percent of its workforce.
The most recent financial report reveals that Spotify managed to increase the number of monthly active users that are connecting to the platform by no less than 33 million. Spotify had 456 million monthly active users in the third quarter of the year, but Q4 brought a massive increase that exceeds guidance by 3 million net additions.
Furthermore, the new numbers are impressive especially when comparing them to the same quarter of the previous year. Spotify had 406 million subscribers in Q4 2021, so it managed to record a growth of 20 percent in 12 months.
While the number of monthly active users increased substantially, not the same thing can be said about premium subscribers. This time, Spotify’s growth took place at a slower pace – from 180 million paying users in Q4 2021 to 205 million users in Q4 2022. This represents a 14 percent increase year over year.
For Spotify, the last quarter raised particular challenges, especially from an earnings perspective. The company reported an operating loss of $231 million, and this can’t be good news in any way, especially following the $228 million that was reported in the previous quarter.
Competition in the music streaming sector is getting much fiercer these days, especially following the investments coming from tech giants like Google and Apple. Both are spending big on exclusive content that is only available on their platforms, and as such, their number of subscribers continues to grow as well.
But even so, Spotify continues to lead the market in terms of subscriber count. The most recent statistics indicate that YouTube Music has 80 million paid subscribers, whereas Apple Music is getting close to the same figure as well. The service is expected to reach 110 million subscribers by 2025, but of course, anticipating the growth is rather difficult given the investments in exclusive content.
As such, Spotify is the first music streaming platform to reach 200 million paid subscribers thanks to the 5 percent quarter-over-quarter growth reported for Q4.
CEO Daniel Ek continues to emphasize that efficiency is the company’s main target right now, especially after the massive layoff announced a few weeks ago. However, Spotify says the results that it recorded for 2022 are good, highlighting the “moment we are building heading into 2023.”
Without a doubt, making a profit out of that huge subscriber count is going to be a challenge, especially given the promised focus on efficiency. Whether or not Spotify will continue to grow is something that remains to be seen, but with YouTube Music and Apple Music spending big on the same front, drivers out there will have a hard time choosing the right music platform for their needs.
Furthermore, the new numbers are impressive especially when comparing them to the same quarter of the previous year. Spotify had 406 million subscribers in Q4 2021, so it managed to record a growth of 20 percent in 12 months.
While the number of monthly active users increased substantially, not the same thing can be said about premium subscribers. This time, Spotify’s growth took place at a slower pace – from 180 million paying users in Q4 2021 to 205 million users in Q4 2022. This represents a 14 percent increase year over year.
For Spotify, the last quarter raised particular challenges, especially from an earnings perspective. The company reported an operating loss of $231 million, and this can’t be good news in any way, especially following the $228 million that was reported in the previous quarter.
Competition in the music streaming sector is getting much fiercer these days, especially following the investments coming from tech giants like Google and Apple. Both are spending big on exclusive content that is only available on their platforms, and as such, their number of subscribers continues to grow as well.
But even so, Spotify continues to lead the market in terms of subscriber count. The most recent statistics indicate that YouTube Music has 80 million paid subscribers, whereas Apple Music is getting close to the same figure as well. The service is expected to reach 110 million subscribers by 2025, but of course, anticipating the growth is rather difficult given the investments in exclusive content.
As such, Spotify is the first music streaming platform to reach 200 million paid subscribers thanks to the 5 percent quarter-over-quarter growth reported for Q4.
CEO Daniel Ek continues to emphasize that efficiency is the company’s main target right now, especially after the massive layoff announced a few weeks ago. However, Spotify says the results that it recorded for 2022 are good, highlighting the “moment we are building heading into 2023.”
Without a doubt, making a profit out of that huge subscriber count is going to be a challenge, especially given the promised focus on efficiency. Whether or not Spotify will continue to grow is something that remains to be seen, but with YouTube Music and Apple Music spending big on the same front, drivers out there will have a hard time choosing the right music platform for their needs.