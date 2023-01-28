Spotify Bug Breaks Down Essential Feature, Fix Already Available

One of the essential features of Spotify is broken down, and as it turns out, the whole thing has become pretty widespread in just a few days.
The Enhanced option for playlists is an option that lots of Spotify adopters, myself included, use on a regular basis, and it all happens for a simple reason: thanks to this feature, the platform significantly improves music discovery, as it suggests new tunes based on the songs currently in your playlist.
In many ways, this is what keeps me on Spotify, even though, let’s be honest, the problems the service has been struggling with lately make for a very good reason to switch to the likes of Apple Music or YouTube Music.
The Enhanced setting reminds me of Pandora or the less popular Jango, which helped me find new awesome songs on a regular basis.
As such, it’s not hard to see why the Enhanced option causing trouble is bad news for both me and so many other users out there.
First discovered earlier this week, the bug seems to cause the playlists to completely fail whenever the Enhanced option is activated.
Here’s how you can reproduce the issue and see if you’re affected as well (chances are that you are given this appears to be a widespread problem).
First and foremost, start playing a playlist that hasn’t been enhanced just yet, pick a song, and begin listening to it. Next, tap the Enhanced button and wait to see what happens. If the bug occurs on your device, Spotify should continue to play the next stop but then stop completely when it comes to an end.
Unless you turn off the Enhanced option, the app can’t continue playing the next song in the playlist. In some cases, users are being told they don’t have an Internet connection despite everything else, including Spotify itself, being able to go online and play other songs. Simply disabling the Enhanced feature removes the message and allows the app to stream music properly.
Spotify has already started an investigation to figure out what’s happening, and updates that went live a few hours ago seem to bring things back to normal for users out there. Everybody seems to be affected, so installing the most recent versions of Spotify is obviously recommended because otherwise, using the Enhanced option is no longer possible.
On iOS, the version that fixes the bug is 8.8.4, while on Android, you need to update Spotify to build 8.8.4.518. Fortunately, the dev team at Spotify managed to resolve the glitch in record time, and while the bug is still listed as “under investigation” on the company’s forums, everybody must update their apps to get the fixes.
