Spotify Quietly Fixes Widespread CarPlay Bug, App Working Again

Spotify has resolved a CarPlay glitch that broke down the Home tab, and while the company says it’s still investigating the bug, users claim no such issue is being encountered whatsoever.
Spotify continues to be one of the most popular music streaming services out there, so every little error could eventually impact a significant number of users. Despite being provided with a native music streaming service, plenty of Apple users turn to Spotify to listen to their favorite tunes and podcasts, both on the iPhone and CarPlay.
The latter ended up struggling with the music app, as a bug broke down the Home tab and provided users with an uncanny error message.
First discovered a few weeks ago, the issue caused the Home tab in Spotify to fail to load content, telling users that the app was offline.
However, despite the offline message that showed up in the Home tab, everything in Spotify was working properly. Playing music from both the local library and from Spotify (using the app running on iPhone, not the CarPlay interface) was also possible.
Spotify confirmed the investigation in a message posted on its forums, and while the company claims it continues to look into reports, it appears that a fix is already live for CarPlay users.
The issue doesn’t require a new app update, as the whole thing was resolved with a server-side fix. In other words, all you need to do if the Home tab in Spotify isn’t launching is to just close the app and re-open it on your iPhone (and then on CarPlay too).
Everything should now be up and running, with the Home tab no longer warning the app is offline.
While Spotify explains it’s still investigating the bug, some users say they are now encountering a black screen when launching the app on CarPlay. It’s not known if this issue is linked to the Home tab bug, but this could be one of the reasons Spotify continues the investigation.
For the time being, it doesn’t look like the black screen is a widespread problem. Spotify is working properly on CarPlay in my case – I’m using the iPhone 14 Pro running the latest version of iOS and the most recent Spotify build. The Home tab, which has previously been broken for me as well, is also back up and running, with no error at all.
If you’re still struggling with Spotify and hitting a black screen, make sure you are running the latest version of the app. Updating your iPhone to the latest iOS version could also help, as iOS 16 has so far proved to be quite a major fiasco in the car, causing all kinds of problems from occasional freezes and failed launches to app crashes occurring for no clear reason.
