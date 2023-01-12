Google and Spotify Bring Uninterrupted Music Listening Pretty Much Everywhere

Google and Spotify have been working together to make music listening an interrupted experience, all thanks to an updated media player that is now bundled with Android 13.
The concept that powers the new collaboration is as simple as it gets: with the integration of Spotify Connect, users can jump from one device to another to listen to their favorite tunes in a more straightforward way.
Bluetooth devices that are paired with the mobile device and that Spotify can use for streaming are now showing up in an updated UI available on Android 13. A new option in the music player will therefore allow switching from one device to another without the need for opening Spotify.
Right now, if you want to change the device that Spotify is streaming to, you need to launch the app and only then do the whole thing. Spotify and Google, however, are using the power of Spotify Connect right in the media player interface that shows on Android to allow easier switching between devices.
But the truly useful update concerns the notifications that you’re going to get as you move around the house and then in the car.
Thanks to this collaboration with Spotify (YouTube Music is going to support the same behavior at some point), Android 13 will now automatically suggest what devices to stream to based on a mix of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB signals. In other words, as you move across the house and the system detects another nearby device that would allow you to listen to your music (and therefore offer uninterrupted playback), Android 13 automatically shows a notification to make the connection more straightforward.
This is big news for drivers as well, especially if the mobile device is paired with the Bluetooth audio system in the car. For example, if you started listening to a podcast at home and then go into the car, once the stereo system in the cabin is detected, Android 13 can recommend switching to the vehicle audio. This way, users should be able to listen to their content without any interruption even if they are always on the go.
Given it’s all powered by Spotify Connect, pretty much any Spotify-connected device is supported, so you can use anything from audio systems to TVs and smart speakers.
Needless to say, the tech that is bundled with Android 13 makes a lot more sense now, as they all work together to make this experience as seamless as possible. With Fast Pair and Nearby Share, for instance, it’s much easier to connect to other devices and share content.
The rollout of the new features should start later this year, but for now, no other specifics on the ETA have been provided.
