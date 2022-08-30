Google Maps Forgets It’s a Google App After Android 13 Update

There are plenty of navigation apps out there, but when it comes to choosing such a solution to feel at home on Android Auto, there’s no doubt the best option is undoubtedly a Google app.
After all, you really can’t go wrong this time. A Google app running on another Google app on a device powered by a Google mobile operating system, it all sounds like a match made in heaven, and at least in theory, everything should be working flawlessly.
Only that… it’s not, and the update to the most recent version of Android seems to serve as living proof for some users.
Upgrading a smartphone to Android 13 appears to cause particular challenges for Android Auto users, as Google Maps can no longer handle links that are received as text. In other words, the navigation app somehow fails to load an address link, and according to this thread on Google’s forums, it’s all happening after the upgrade to Android 13.
Oddly enough, the issue doesn’t seem to be very widespread right now, but the very first reports on this have already prompted Google to begin an investigation.
After all, not even the search giant seems to like the idea that a Google app isn’t feeling at home on another Android app, so finding a fix is most likely a priority right now.
Given the culprit is probably the upgrade to Android 13, there’s not much the users can do right now. A downgrade to Android 12 obviously isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, with the process not necessarily the most straightforward task for the Average Joe.
So while the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread, it could very well become so, especially as more people upgrade to Android 13. The good news is the OS is currently available only for the Pixel, but the other Android device makers out there should begin rolling it out to their smartphones sooner rather than later.
