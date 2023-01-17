Spotify Playing the Same Two Songs Over and Over Again? Here’s What You Need to Know

A widespread Spotify bug is wreaking havoc in the playlists created by users, as the apps end up playing the same two songs over and over again.
While it’s not entirely clear why this was happening, the glitch has been around since at least December, with some users claiming they first spotted the duplicate songs in November.
The issue doesn’t appear to be an app-specific problem, as the playlists are broken on all platforms where Spotify is available, including iOS, Android, and the desktop. Some users claim the same bug was encountered on smart TVs as well, and this could suggest that the error occurred server-side and wasn’t necessarily linked with an app mishap.
The first time I saw this problem reported was in December when songs started being duplicated in Spotify for Windows version 1.2.0. The same behavior was then reported on iPhone as well, this time in version 8.7. It didn’t take long for Android users to join the club, as Spotify version 8.7.92 also encountered the same problem, eventually playing the same two songs over and over again in an infinite loop.
Users who’ve come across this glitch tried pretty much everything from signing out and back in to removing the app and then reinstalling it from the app stores. Nothing fixed their playlists, and eventually, the bug became more widespread, breaking the play queue for the majority of users.
Spotify confirmed the investigation in December, explaining that in some cases, “if some tracks get removed from the queue while shuffle playing the Liked Songs playlist, two of the last few songs in the queue duplicate and repeat multiple times.”
In the meantime, users continued an investigation of their own, and after failing to find a universal fix, some even threatened to cancel their premium accounts unless Spotify came up with an urgent solution.
As it turns out, the parent company heard the message loud and clear, and a few days ago, Spotify quietly released updates that bring things back to normal on all app platforms. As such, users are recommended to install the most recent version of the Spotify app on all their devices if they still encounter the duplicate songs glitch – on iPhone, the newest version at the time of press is 8.8.1, while on Android, the latest release is 8.8.0.347. Any version newer than these two builds should theoretically include the fix as well.
Some users claim the problem continues to occur on Windows, so perhaps an app update is required on the desktop as well. At this point, Spotify labels the issue as 'under investigation,' so maybe the company is working on additional polishing that would improve the experience with the desktop apps as well.
