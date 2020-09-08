Spotify is Working on Major Update for the Car Music Listening Experience

Spotify continues to be a leading app when it comes to listening to music behind the wheel, and the company wants to make sure that nothing changes in this regard.
So Spotify is keen on improving the music listening experience on all fronts, including when it comes to subscribers who use the app behind the wheel.
Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has discovered major improvements for the car mode, including a more polished UI that makes more sense for a driver.
First and foremost, the car mode is getting bigger thumbnails for the recommended playlists. This is something that just makes sense inside a vehicle because the driver thus reduces the time they spend looking at the screen. Then, there’s a redesigned navigation bar for the car mode, as well as a banner at the top of the UI that tells users they can control the app with Google Assistant.
Spotify will thus make a bigger deal about the Google Assistant integration, so users of Android devices can just start listening to music on the app by saying “Hey Google, play my songs on Spotify.” The music playback would thus start hands-free with no touch input required.
The player UI for the car mode is also getting an overhaul, with the album artwork now larger but also with a voice input button replacing the like option. Again, it looks like Spotify wants to make Google Assistant a more important feature of the experience it offers to users, and undoubtedly, this makes perfect sense in a car.
And last but not least, it’s another feature that would be aimed at everyone but which would also come in handy when getting behind the wheel and driving in a tunnel with poor phone signal.
Spotify will allow free users to play music offline for 30 minutes every day, so if you’re not a subscriber and always wanted this functionality, the app will soon provide it to everyone. Subscribers can continue enjoying unlimited offline music listening.
