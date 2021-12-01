Spotify Suddenly Makes the App Much Harder to Use in a Car

Spotify was, is, and will probably continue to be one of the most popular music streaming services. And as far as drivers go, it’s obviously one of the first choices whenever it comes to listening to music behind the wheel.
Spotify has made its way to the car on several fronts. First and foremost, it comes with support for both Android and iPhone, so you can listen to your favorite tunes by simply pairing the mobile device with the Bluetooth system in the vehicle.
At the same time, Spotify is also offering support for Android Auto and CarPlay, with the experience overall seamlessly optimized to make more sense on the larger screen.
But as far as those using their mobile devices to listen to Spotify are concerned, the company came up with a brilliant idea nearly three years ago. Called Car View, this feature kicked in when Spotify detected a Bluetooth connection to the car’s speakers, therefore launching a special UI making the app overall a lot easier to use.
And it was all because Car View boasted larger buttons, a new UI to clearly see the playing song and artist, as well as a much more straightforward way to access the queue.
And for some reason, this feature is no longer part of Spotify’s future, with the company recently killing it off on Android and presumably planning to do the same on iPhone.
The company hasn’t shared too many specifics on its plans, though a forum moderator commented recently that Car View is indeed going away as Spotify is already exploring several alternatives. The message emphasizes Spotify isn’t giving up on a car-optimized experience, though it goes without saying that killing off Car View without first launching an alternative is a major shortcoming.
Right now, those who want to listen to their tunes on Spotify while driving can still interact with the app using digital assistants. Spotify also offers integration with navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze on Android, but without a doubt, Car View going dark all of a sudden is something that makes the app harder to use behind the wheel.
