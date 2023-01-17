Uber Drivers Will Be Able to Rent EVs From Hertz in Europe, 25,000 Will Be Available

Hertz is moving on with its plan to buy more electric vehicles, even though its parking lots are full of unrented Tesla models. While the former happens in Europe, the latter takes place in the U.S., but that does not stop Hertz from attempting new business ideas. The latest involves getting EVs and offering them to Uber drivers in major European capitals.
Instead of having to buy an EV for themselves, which is not exactly cheap, the deal would allow an existing or a new Uber driver to access one of 25,000 EVs in the Hertz fleet through Uber. It is a partnership that allows drivers access to the fleet under predetermined conditions, instead of the usual rental agreement.
In the U.S., Hertz has a similar partnership with Uber, and it has led to more than 24 million trips over 260 million miles (about 418,429,440 km if our calculations are correct) with almost 50,000 drivers who have rented an EV from them to use while offering rides through Uber.
As for the North American market, Uber wants to be a zero-emissions platform by 2030, just like it plans to do in Europe. In other words, by 2030, you might not get an Uber that is not an electric vehicle. At least those are the intentions of the firm that manages the app, it will be up to the drivers to get access to EVs.
Uber would not own any of those vehicles, and the drivers would work with Hertz directly on the rental process, from what we can gather, while the same drivers would have to work to pay off the rent on the vehicles and provide rides for people who use the app. Sounds like a sweet deal for Uber, who will continue to not own vehicles, while Hertz will be able to pride itself on having a large fleet of EVs.
Hertz wants to have 25,000 electric vehicles available to interested Uber drivers in Europe by 2025. The plan is for Hertz to be one of the largest EV fleet renters in the world, and the firm has already decided to have a diversified offering, not just with Tesla cars, but also with Polestar, as well as potentially other brands along the way.
It is unclear at this point how many of the 25,000 units that Hertz wants to have available in Europe over the next two years will be Polestar cars, and if there will be any Tesla models in the mix. Most likely, the firm will sign several contracts with multiple suppliers, so that it has an array of vehicles to offer to drivers who are engaged in ride-hailing services.
The first cities to get the rentable EVs for Uber drivers are London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Other important European cities will be added to the list later.
