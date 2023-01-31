America’s John Duttons Have Some Buying to Do, 2023 Polaris Range Pricing Confirmed

If you’re in the loop with what Yellowstone is, then you probably know what John Dutton is all about. If not, here’s the rundown: we’re talking about the most badass Montana rancher who ever lived, portrayed on screen by an equally badass actor, Kevin Costner.
America has countless real-life John Duttons taking care of the country’s ranches and farms, and although many of them probably choose full-grown pickup trucks for their daily business, there are times when something smaller but still capable might be required. And this is where Polaris Off Road comes onto the scene, with its lineup of 2023 goodies meant for “ranchers, farmers, and landowners” just released into the wild.
As you’d expect, the 2023 lineup of vehicles revolves around the Ranger line of side-by-sides. Introduced almost a quarter of a century ago, the family has quickly become a solid presence in the fields across the U.S. and off its beaten path. They’ll continue to shine in 2023 as well, with no less than three versions stealing the spotlight.
The first and perhaps most exciting is the Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition. This one has the usual Ranger Texas edition package we already know, with the 999cc, 82 hp engine tucked away inside, wearing a bunch of Texas-related badges here and there, wrapped in special colors, and capable of towing 2,500 lbs of cargo behind it. Last year, this model was available over at Polaris for $24,299, and that’s the same price the company will be asking this year as well.
NorthStar Edition variety. The first is the $19,299 SP 570 with a fully enclosed cabin and heating, and the second is its Crew version, which will retail from $21,999. In the case of both, that’s the exact same price as before.
On the ATV front, the Sportsman is the name of the game for 2023, with a large number of models confirmed to continue into the new model year. America will see the return of the High Lifter Edition 850 and XP 1000, the Ride Command Edition 570 and XP 1000, and the 570 Utility HD. The cheapest of them all is the 570 Utility HD, which wears a sticker under that of last year, $10,199, while at the opposite end, we find the XP 1000 High Lifter Edition, priced at $16,699, it too $200 cheaper than last year’s version.
None of the many models listed above come with any significant upgrades to past capabilities, and that’s probably why we don’t see prices going up. The lack of significant upgrades might scare some of America’s John Duttons off, but in the grand scheme of things, and given prices are at about the same level, there never was a better moment to get your hands on a side-by-side or ATV.
