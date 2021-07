2022 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Is a Whole New Kind of Off-Road Beast

HVAC

One of the chances you have to take when going off-road is getting yourself exposed to water, dust and debris. But not if you’re riding in the Ranger NorthStar Edition Premium, which is built with a tight sealing cab system that effectively keeps all of that away. Not to mention that this factory-installed Pro Shield system also keeps away the noise, making for more pleasant rides.The Ranger NorthStar is also built for maximum protection, fending off rocks or stumps and handling rough terrain, thanks to the rigid one-piece chassis, full-body skid plate with 14” of ground clearance, and impressive front bumper. Like any champion, it boasts unmatched power and capability. The 999cc ProStar engine delivers 82 Hp, with 2,500 lb towing and 1,500 lb payload capacity.Stepping inside , you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the premiumwith a variable AC compressor that quickly cools or raises temperatures, for all-season comfort. Add to that new, contoured seats that are designed for extra-comfort, and you’ve got one of the best trail companions out there.If you want to step it up a notch, the Ultimate trim comes with Ride Command, a 7" infotainment system that includes speakers, cameras, GPS mapping and other features that come in handy when you’re off the road. The Ultimate is just as powerful as the Premium, but adds 29" 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain tires, for those extra heavy-duty tasks.As we mentioned, the new Ranger line-up comes with multiple options, but if you’ve got your heart set on the trail king, get ready to bust out at least $24,799 (17,700 GBP / 20,800 EUR) for the Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Premium, or $27,799 (19,900 GBP / 23,400 EUR) for the NorthStar Edition Ultimate.