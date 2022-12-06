2023 Polaris Slingshot Lineup Brings Vibrant Colors for All You Thrill Seekers Out There

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot lineup will bring vibrant colors, with countless combo options straight from the factory, inspiring its customers to design their own ride in a unique way. It will include an array of accessories to showcase each driver's individual style without compromising comfort, sound, and technology.
Similar to last year's lineup, the three-wheeler will be available in four trims, the Slingshot S, the SL, the SLR, and the Slingshot R, with some new updates.
All trims are powered by a ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, offering both manual five-speed or AutoDrive transmission. The S and SL put out 178 horsepower (180 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) of torque at 5,500 revs per mite, while the SLR and the R come with 203 horsepower (206 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 144 lb-ft (195 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm.
When it comes to accessories, the vented sport hood (stock on the Slingshot R, available as an upgrade for all other models), the excursion top, the Slingshade, heated and cooled seats, premium wheels, interior LED Lightning by XKGlow, and Rockford Fosgate audio system for all models except the S will be on the menu.
The S
This year, the S remains the base model. Dubbed the "ultimate blank canvas for personalization,” it now brings a new option, the Technology Package 1. The new option features a 50-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with a 2.7-inch display, speaker pods, and Rockford Fosgate tweeters. The Technology Package adds the vehicle security package, rear center LED lights, and a standard Ripper Series Clear Wind Deflector.
The SL
Described by the brand as "everything everyone loves about the S, with just right added accessories," it has premium paint finishes and badging, exterior illumination, and premium Rockford Fosgate audio.
The SL will be available for purchase in Storm Gray and Neon Lime, with a starting price of $27,499 for the manual transmission and $29,349 for the AutoDrive.
Bringing performance with high-end style, the SLR has a little extra oomph, a two-tone exterior, extra lightning, and bigger rear wheels. It’s available in Red Shadow, Cobalt Blue Fade, and Lime Shadow. Prices will start at $30,399 for the manual and $32,249 for AutoDrive.
The R
The R model remains the top-of-the-line version, with an extra boost, just like the SLR, and the most color options. The premium multi-tone paint choices include Desert Sky, Graphite Blue, Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream, and Pacific Teal Haze. It also features integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Brembo brakes.
It's also the lineup's priciest option, starting at $33,999 for the manual gearbox and $36,149 for the AutoDrive option.
