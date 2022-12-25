Minnesota Congressman Drafts Bill Touting Tax Breaks for EV 4x4s

Our review of the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic was one of the downright highlights of 2022 here at autoevolution. With speed, maneuverability, and capability unlike any EV side-by-side on the planet. But starting at $24,999 MSRP for the base model, you might wonder why this fantastic vehicle doesn't receive any EV tax breaks.
Well, that's a loophole Minnesota state rep Dean Phillips (MN-03) is trying to close for the benefit of all off-road enthusiasts. His bill, named after the tragically lost former Chief Technical Officer at Polaris, Mike Donoughe aims to bring electric off-road machines into the same tax umbrella as electric cars and trucks.
Under this proposed plan, the Tax Credit for Off-Road Vehicles act would encourage UTV, ATV, and dirtbike owners to gravitate away from internal combustion vehicles and make the leap of faith to EV ownership without feeling like they got ripped-off by paying thousands of dollars over sticker. According to Representative Phillip's own website, less than one percent of off-road vehicles in America are fully-electric. It's a number that should no doubt start to grow larger in due time.
American-built electric off-road vehicles with motors of no less than six-kilowatt hours, top speeds of 40 mph (63.4 kph), weight of fewer than 3,500 pounds, and purchased after December 2022 will be eligible for tax breaks under the proposed legislation. That is, assuming it passes the state legislature into law.
Though this bill would apply to every American electric side-by-side, one can't help but think this is a bill tailor-made for the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic. Frankly, anything that gets more rear ends in ownership of that fantastic, groundbreaking machine is a good thing in our books. Said legislation promises federal tax credits equal to ten percent of the particular vehicle's MSRP value.
In the case of even the base Ranger XP Kinetic, that's sure to equal savings that ease the strain on your bank account just a little bit. In the age of inflation, any little bit of help is more than appreciated. With initial production of the all-electric Polaris Ranger already underway, there should be no shortage of tax break-eligible EVs rolling off Polaris production lines at the moment.
"We didn't leave the Stone Age because we ran out of rocks," said Rep. Phillips. "We found a better way of doing things! Congress should support our transition to a green economy by providing incentives for American families and businesses who adopt new, efficient technology. I'm grateful to bipartisan colleagues and local innovators like Polaris for being partners in that effort, and I am looking forward to seeing more electric vehicles on and off the roads in Minnesota and across the country."
If EV lovers were Minnesota's only voting block, we'd say Representative Phillips could be in office for a long time to come.
