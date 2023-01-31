Tesla Confirms Subpoena From the Justice Department Over Autopilot and FSD Data

Regulators intensify scrutiny over Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, as the U.S. Department of Justice has requested documents related to the driver-assistance systems. The information has been confirmed in a Form 10-K Tesla filed with the SEC.
Tesla’s driver-assist systems have been at the center of many controversies, mostly because their names were considered misleading. Many people reportedly believed that Autopilot and Full Self-Driving could drive autonomously, leading them to dangerous situations that sometimes ended with the tragic loss of lives. After several crashes, U.S. authorities decided to investigate how these systems work and how Tesla advertises them.
We’ve already reported that the NHTSA is investigating Tesla for multiple problems with its driver-assist systems. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the crashes involving the two systems and Tesla’s conduct regarding Autopilot and Full Self Driving. The criminal investigation appears to be accelerating because Tesla has been subpoenaed to hand over documents related to the two driver-assist systems. The information has been confirmed by Tesla in a Form 10-K document filed with the SEC following 2022 financial results.
“The company has received requests from the DOJ for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features,” writes the Form 10-K document. “To our knowledge, no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred. We cannot predict the outcome or impact of any ongoing matters.”
There are three DOJ investigations opened in various stages, but none of them is advanced enough to have a court strategy. A decision on pressing charges has also not been made so far. Nevertheless, Tesla cautioned investors that a decision to pursue an enforcement action could have “a material adverse impact on its business.”
Tesla is already under scrutiny for its driver-assist systems. It all started in 2016 when a driver using Autopilot was killed after his Tesla went under a tractor-trailer crossing its path in Florida. In total, 35 crashes in which Tesla’s automated-driving systems were involved are investigated by the NHTSA. Nineteen people lost their lives in those crashes. According to Reuters, NHTSA investigations proceed “really fast” and are “very extensive.”
Tesla and Elon Musk are adamant that Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are designed to increase safety. The carmaker also presented statistics that show enhanced safety when using Autopilot compared to non-Autopilot driving. Following a one-year hiatus, the statistics have been altered to demonstrate improved data compared to earlier safety reports.
Besides NHTSA and DOJ investigations, Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are facing criminal charges in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation. The Commission wants to see whether Musk inappropriately made forward-looking statements when talking about Autopilot. Musk got in hot waters after it was discovered that a 2016 Autopilot video was staged under his indications.
