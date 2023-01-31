Someone Created a Retractable Car Umbrella to Block the Sunlight

Know the feeling when you get behind the wheel after the car spent the entire day in direct sunlight during a hot summer day?
While air conditioning systems have become a must-have for pretty much every driver out there, it’s not a secret that cooling a car that’s been facing long exposure to the sun takes time. Not to mention that leaving the vehicle parked outside in direct sunlight could eventually affect the paint as well.
This is why a Hong Kong-based company called Inchifun has decided to come up with a rather unusual gadget that plays the role of a retractable umbrella for your car.
Simply called Solar-Powered Electric Retractable Car Umbrella, the device has a very simple purpose: to sit on the roof of the vehicle and whenever expanded, to block the sunlight from reaching the surface of the metal.
While having an umbrella on top of the car sounds, well, unusual, the design has been created specifically to be as less intrusive as possible. The umbrella folds into a center case and then expands with the press of a button.
The umbrella features a remote control that allows drivers to expand and retract it in a matter of seconds. And thanks to its integrated battery, you should be able to use the umbrella approximately 40 times per charge.
And speaking of the battery, the device comes with two charging options. Drivers can either plug the umbrella into the included car charger or simply rely on solar charging. The gadget, therefore, includes support for solar charging as well, so it can also refill the battery while protecting your car from sun rays during hot summer days.
In theory, the umbrella should be compatible with pretty much any car out there. The creators say buyers should just reach out to them to check for compatibility, and if you have a more unusual vehicle, they can build the right version for you too.
In case you’re wondering how effective it is when it comes down to blocking the sunlight, the parent company promises top performance thanks to a nano sunscreen coating. It sports level 7 wind resistance, and thanks to aluminum alloy brackets, you should be able to drive with the umbrella on top of the car (obviously, while retracted) without worrying it would fly off.
While a vehicle umbrella sounds a little unusual, such a product could eventually come in handy for car aficionados who don’t want the strong summer sunlight to damage the paint in any way.
The project has recently been listed on Kickstarter seeking crowdfunding support, and at the time of writing, the target has already been surpassed. You can secure the super early bird package with a $499 donation, with shipping projected to start in April this year.
This is why a Hong Kong-based company called Inchifun has decided to come up with a rather unusual gadget that plays the role of a retractable umbrella for your car.
Simply called Solar-Powered Electric Retractable Car Umbrella, the device has a very simple purpose: to sit on the roof of the vehicle and whenever expanded, to block the sunlight from reaching the surface of the metal.
While having an umbrella on top of the car sounds, well, unusual, the design has been created specifically to be as less intrusive as possible. The umbrella folds into a center case and then expands with the press of a button.
The umbrella features a remote control that allows drivers to expand and retract it in a matter of seconds. And thanks to its integrated battery, you should be able to use the umbrella approximately 40 times per charge.
And speaking of the battery, the device comes with two charging options. Drivers can either plug the umbrella into the included car charger or simply rely on solar charging. The gadget, therefore, includes support for solar charging as well, so it can also refill the battery while protecting your car from sun rays during hot summer days.
In theory, the umbrella should be compatible with pretty much any car out there. The creators say buyers should just reach out to them to check for compatibility, and if you have a more unusual vehicle, they can build the right version for you too.
In case you’re wondering how effective it is when it comes down to blocking the sunlight, the parent company promises top performance thanks to a nano sunscreen coating. It sports level 7 wind resistance, and thanks to aluminum alloy brackets, you should be able to drive with the umbrella on top of the car (obviously, while retracted) without worrying it would fly off.
While a vehicle umbrella sounds a little unusual, such a product could eventually come in handy for car aficionados who don’t want the strong summer sunlight to damage the paint in any way.
The project has recently been listed on Kickstarter seeking crowdfunding support, and at the time of writing, the target has already been surpassed. You can secure the super early bird package with a $499 donation, with shipping projected to start in April this year.