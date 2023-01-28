The U.S. SEC Is Reportedly After Elon Musk for his Autopilot Promises

First, the Autopilot director confirmed that a 2016 video about the system was staged. After that, Bloomberg learned that Elon Musk said the footage had to “feel like one continuous take” and dictated misleading sentences about what it presented. It was weird that none of that caught U.S. authorities' attention, but that may be about to change. Bloomberg learned that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Musk – again. This time, it has to do with his allegations about Autopilot.

