Polaris and Troy Lee Designs Unleash 1,000-of-a-Kind Units for Flashy Adventures

That's right folks, Polaris and Troy Lee Designs have announced that they will be unleashing around 1,000 two and four-seater RZR Pro R machines bearing a special color scheme that won't be seen ever again unless the two crews shake hands at a future date. Let's dive deeper and see what's happening here.
Now, Polaris is a crew and brand that really need no introduction. After all, they've been around since 1954, a time in which they've grown to be known to the world for making capable and reliable workhorse UTV, off-road ATVs, snowmobiles, and boats, basically, if an outdoor activity calls for a vehicle, Polaris probably builds one for the occasion. As an idea of just how big this crew is, in 2021, $8.2 billion in sales was declared, and around 16,000 employees worldwide received a paycheck bearing the Polaris name.
As for the other team involved, Troy Lee Designs (TLD), here we meet a crew that's a tad more specialized than Polaris in that TLD focuses on one-of-a-kind helmet graphics for athletes in just about any motorsports industry. "From F1 to Indy to NASCAR, Motocross to Enduro to Freestyle, Dirt Track to Road Racing..." You get the idea.
Born back in 1981 when Troy Lee, a sign painter, decided to expand his artistic talent into things like airplanes, mailboxes, and eventually helmets. The latter would become the company's basis and help the TLD name stand as a staple of the motorsports industry, especially for those that want to send a slightly different message to the world.
Overall, three vehicle versions will bear the TLD graphics, the RZR Pro, the RZR Pro 4, and the 200 EFI, the latter being suitable for offspring that's just now getting into the whole off-road, sand, and grit scene. As a side note, prices start at $7,500 (€6,950 at current exchange rates) for the kid's version and up to $50,000 (€46,200) for the four-seater. Aside from the TLD paint scheme, some small modifications are also applied to the units, so take the time to explore the lineup if it catches your eye.
But we're here to talk about the visual magic behind the machines. After all, TLD is all about color and how it can be used to bring to light the ferocity and capability of an athlete, gear, or vehicle, and according to Troy Lee himself, "The RZR Pro R and RZR 200 are both an incredible design canvas. The Pro R has power for days, suspension that delivers a ridiculously smooth ride, and strength to manage anything thrown its way, while the RZR 200 gives the next generation of rider the confidence to tackle the trails."
these beauties turned out. The most robust color is the "electric blue," sitting as the perfect backdrop for that fiery orange plastered here and there on the body panels, rims, tubing, and front bumper. The suspension also sees some blue magic, with matching arms and springs.
This magic also extends inside these puppies with custom embroidery seats and a limited edition badge that signifies your unit's number, showing the world just how long it took you to decide on buying one of your own ATVs. Polaris also sticks its fingers in the interior pie and drops a Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 audio system to leave a trail of sound wherever you ride, not just dust and CO2. The 200 EFI follows a similar color scheme, but because the bodywork is clearly different, other components are highlighted with the TLD touch.
So, what does all this mean for folks like you and me? Well, first off, we can get our hands on one or more of just 1,000 units that will ever be built. This alone is a privilege in itself. Next, you'll be part of a little special community of true lovers of the ATV lifestyle, not to mention helping subsequent generations to develop a love for this type of motorsports. If Troy himself signs these babies, all the better, but that would mean that your RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition should just be kept dust-free in some garage. Hell no! These babies are no garage queens, so get out there and tear them apart. Put a roll cage in there and go nuts. Oh wait, they already have one.
Now, Polaris is a crew and brand that really need no introduction. After all, they've been around since 1954, a time in which they've grown to be known to the world for making capable and reliable workhorse UTV, off-road ATVs, snowmobiles, and boats, basically, if an outdoor activity calls for a vehicle, Polaris probably builds one for the occasion. As an idea of just how big this crew is, in 2021, $8.2 billion in sales was declared, and around 16,000 employees worldwide received a paycheck bearing the Polaris name.
As for the other team involved, Troy Lee Designs (TLD), here we meet a crew that's a tad more specialized than Polaris in that TLD focuses on one-of-a-kind helmet graphics for athletes in just about any motorsports industry. "From F1 to Indy to NASCAR, Motocross to Enduro to Freestyle, Dirt Track to Road Racing..." You get the idea.
Born back in 1981 when Troy Lee, a sign painter, decided to expand his artistic talent into things like airplanes, mailboxes, and eventually helmets. The latter would become the company's basis and help the TLD name stand as a staple of the motorsports industry, especially for those that want to send a slightly different message to the world.
Overall, three vehicle versions will bear the TLD graphics, the RZR Pro, the RZR Pro 4, and the 200 EFI, the latter being suitable for offspring that's just now getting into the whole off-road, sand, and grit scene. As a side note, prices start at $7,500 (€6,950 at current exchange rates) for the kid's version and up to $50,000 (€46,200) for the four-seater. Aside from the TLD paint scheme, some small modifications are also applied to the units, so take the time to explore the lineup if it catches your eye.
But we're here to talk about the visual magic behind the machines. After all, TLD is all about color and how it can be used to bring to light the ferocity and capability of an athlete, gear, or vehicle, and according to Troy Lee himself, "The RZR Pro R and RZR 200 are both an incredible design canvas. The Pro R has power for days, suspension that delivers a ridiculously smooth ride, and strength to manage anything thrown its way, while the RZR 200 gives the next generation of rider the confidence to tackle the trails."
these beauties turned out. The most robust color is the "electric blue," sitting as the perfect backdrop for that fiery orange plastered here and there on the body panels, rims, tubing, and front bumper. The suspension also sees some blue magic, with matching arms and springs.
This magic also extends inside these puppies with custom embroidery seats and a limited edition badge that signifies your unit's number, showing the world just how long it took you to decide on buying one of your own ATVs. Polaris also sticks its fingers in the interior pie and drops a Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 audio system to leave a trail of sound wherever you ride, not just dust and CO2. The 200 EFI follows a similar color scheme, but because the bodywork is clearly different, other components are highlighted with the TLD touch.
So, what does all this mean for folks like you and me? Well, first off, we can get our hands on one or more of just 1,000 units that will ever be built. This alone is a privilege in itself. Next, you'll be part of a little special community of true lovers of the ATV lifestyle, not to mention helping subsequent generations to develop a love for this type of motorsports. If Troy himself signs these babies, all the better, but that would mean that your RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition should just be kept dust-free in some garage. Hell no! These babies are no garage queens, so get out there and tear them apart. Put a roll cage in there and go nuts. Oh wait, they already have one.