Wiz Khalifa’s Vacation Was Adventure-Filled With a Polaris Off-Roader and Horseback Riding

Wiz Khalifa began the year while on holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico, and he didn’t just lie around in a five-star resort, but went out and tried various activities, like horseback riding and off-roading in a Polaris RZR Trail.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is known for liking expensive and exclusive things, just like many other celebrities. With a net worth of $70 million, Cameron Jibril Thomaz, which is his real name, the possibilities are endless.
For the beginning of the year, Wiz Khalifa left his beloved Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the rest of his car collection parked at home and traveled to Los Cabos, Mexico. According to his tag, he stayed at a five-star resort and spa, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, complimenting the staff for the service, and overall experience, adding that he "couldn't have asked for a better vacation."
Although he was in a five-star hotel, the rapper didn’t just spend his days lounging by the pool with a drink in hand but decided to go and try some adventures. One of them, based on his pictures, was getting behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle.
The off-roader he went for was a Polaris RZR Trail S, which promises the "ultimate trail capability," according to the manufacturer. The four-wheeler has a starting price of $17,899 and it's the top of the line for the RZR Trail models. It sports premium trail features and boasts agility and stability, provided by a trail-optimized 60" stance, compact wheelbase, "best-in-class" suspension travel, and advanced technology with the RIDE COMMAND system.
The Polaris RZR Trail S comes with a 999-cc liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection, rated at 100 horsepower, mated to an automatic PVT transmission. It has a ground clearance of 12.5" (31.8) and a dry weight of 1,323 lb (600 kg).
The front and rear brakes come with four-wheel hydraulic discs with dual-bore front and rear calipers, it has adjustable tilt steering and cast aluminum wheels.
At the moment, the only trim available is the RZR Trail S 1000 Premium in Ghost Gray, with the S 900 Sport and S 1000 Ultimate to come early this year.
Besides taking on the trails of Los Cabos, Wiz Khalifa left behind the horsepower from his extended car collection and went horseback riding while wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt.
The rapper has been in Mexico for a couple of weeks now, going on adventures while also promoting his latest single, "Never Drinking Again." Wiz Khalifa recently told his followers that he ruined his $10k suit on New Year's Eve because he tripped and fell into the pool. Luckily, it looks like he had no issue while off-roading in the Polaris RZR Trail S or horseback riding.
I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night so y’all can take me back to last year cause this ain’t it— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 1, 2023