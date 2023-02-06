Custom Yamaha TT-R250 Is Somewhere in Between Nimble Dirt Bike and Classy Scrambler

Beautiful and understated though it may be, this thing certainly won’t mind taking a beating.
Although it would be ideal for a custom project to begin with a well-maintained donor, the Aussies over at Purpose Built Moto (PBM) won’t shy away from working their magic on a less fortunate machine. For instance, this scrambled 1999 Yamaha TT-R250 had experienced much neglect and some very questionable mods prior to meeting Tom Gilroy’s specialists.
The owner was, in fact, thinking along the right lines when he deleted most plastics and fitted a Honda CG125’s fuel tank, but the execution left a lot to be desired. Once the motorcycle made its way to PBM’s headquarters last year, Tom and his guys wasted no time deleting the bloated aftermarket seat previously installed by the owner.
Next, they tweaked the subframe in order to accommodate a flat brat-style saddle with plush padding and premium upholstery, courtesy of Timeless Auto Trim. Rounding out the rear-end equipment are dual-function LEDs and a minimalistic license plate holder, while handmade alloy side covers can be seen further ahead on the flanks.
With these items in place, Purpose Built’s customization gurus busied themselves with repositioning the CG125 gas tank to level everything out. As far as the TT-R250’s suspension is concerned, its rear shock absorber got sent to Charlie Costanzo for a comprehensive makeover. Meanwhile, the forks were rebuilt in-house by Sir Gilroy’s squad, and what came next was some good old powertrain therapy.
The bike’s 249cc thumper used to be in pretty rough shape before PBM’s transformation, but it now features a refurbished carburetor, fresh valves, and youthful springs. Of course, no proper engine overhaul is complete without some bespoke plumbing, so the lads proceeded to fabricate a unique exhaust system from scratch.
This stealthy, ceramic-coated pipework ends in a reverse megaphone muffler right beneath the seat. At the front, one may spot a high-mounted, motocross-style fender manufactured by Tom’s connoisseurs, as well as a state-of-the-art headlamp and LED turn signals held in place via custom brackets.
Look up at the cockpit area, and you’ll find a ProTaper handlebar equipped with modern switchgear, new levers, and the higher-spec brake master cylinder of a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 250. The factory hoops were discarded to make room for Excel alternatives, measuring 19 inches up north and 18 inches down south. These fresh rims are embraced by Continental’s dual-purpose TKC 80 rubber for ample grip both on and off the asphalt.
Finally, this svelte TT-R250 scrambler saw its fuel tank and front fender wrapped in a silver base and Yamaha’s iconic speed block graphics. Just about everything else is painted black, and it would be virtually impossible for anyone to tell this stunning one-off had once been in a sorry state! PBM’s bike-modding surgeons don’t disclose the price of their builds, though, so we’ve got no idea how much its owner was charged.
