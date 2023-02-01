ATVs Beware, There’s a New Yamaha Grizzly Coming for You

A quarter of a century ago, a Japanese maker of anything from motorcycles to boats called Yamaha released in the ATV segment a machine called Grizzly 600. A large ATV by trade, it was powered by the same 595cc engine used on the XT600 two-wheeler, and it became an instant hit.
25 years have gone by since the Grizzly was introduced in 1998, and that’s a magic number for anything made in this world. So Yamaha decided to properly mark the moment with the release of a 25th anniversary version of the current Grizzly 700.
Reminding people that most of the original 600 are of course the paint job and graphics. We’re talking about a blue and silver base, on top of which blue and classic hexagons have been painted. Completing the design and making the 700 look like its forefather are the two-tone seat cover, matching-color wheels, and an anniversary badge.
For power, the ATV uses a 686cc engine tied to an Ultramatic automatic transmission, while for keeping itself upright it relies on an independent suspension system. Stopping power for the beast is delivered by hydraulic disc brakes. Attached to each of the four wheels are hydraulic disc brakes, and they can only be found on the Grizzly 700 in its class of vehicles.
Being an ATV means the thing will have to navigate over a variety of terrain, and fewer or more wheels will have to be used at a given time. That’s why the rider has the option to choose, at a push of a button, whether the mechanical bear puts two of four wheels to work at the same time, or if the diff-lock is engaged.
If it ever gets stuck in the mud and snow, a WARN winch installed up front can help it get out of trouble. Separately, Electronic Power Steering (EPS) is offered to help with steering the Grizzly, and an assortment of guards, plates and fenders protect the ATV’s main body from harmful impacts.
Data about the ATV's speed, mileage, or transmission gear selector are relayed to the rider through digital instruments, which also show fuel level and time.
Yamaha did not say when the Grizzly 700 25th Anniversary would become available, and made no mention of pricing. The ride is already listed on the company’s European website, but configuring one of these will still not reveal the price for the time being, so checking with Yamaha dealers is recommended.
