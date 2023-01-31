Custom-Made Yamaha SR150 From Taiwan Is a Fantastic Display of Skillful Metalwork

There’s something raw and unpolished about this SR150’s character, and we’re totally digging it.
Operating in the bustling Taiwanese city of Taichung, Twist.Co is a two-man operation that had first seen the light of day back in 2016. Among their latest exploits, you will come across a stripped-back and exceedingly stylish Yamaha SR150 built last year, with a 1997 model acting as the project’s basis.
If you’re wondering why you’ve never encountered an SR150 in the flesh (or rather, metal), that’s because the small-displacement commuter was manufactured directly in Taiwan and only sold to the domestic market. Yamaha made a ton of them, so it’s not at all uncommon for Taiwanese bike-modding outfits to use the SR150 platform as a donor.
Once the motorcycle had been delivered to their shop, the Twist.Co duo kicked things off with a complete teardown. Then, they revised its rear-end geometry by extending the swingarm and shortening the subframe, but this was just the appetizer. A classy black leather saddle can now be found atop the modded framework, and the whole ordeal sits on adjustable aftermarket shocks with progressive springs.
Right ahead of these bad boys, you’ll notice custom side covers made of aluminum – the same material used to fabricate the front and rear fenders. Over in the unsprung sector, Twist.Co installed a new pair of hoops measuring 19 inches up north and 18 inches down south. Duro rubber embraces the rims at both ends, with fresh spokes linking everything to the stock wheel hubs and drum brakes.
A handmade stainless-steel fuel tank takes pride of place center-stage, wearing a flush-mounted pop-up filler cap and the only bit of color on this entire machine. The paintwork was outsourced to a regular collaborator, and it consists of a blue base, white accents, and gold pinstripes.
Moreover, the Yamaha graphics found on each side emulate the swoosh from Triumph’s logo. An aluminum front sprocket cover can be seen low down on the left-hand side, and the single-cylinder mill it’s attached to looks brand-new following a comprehensive clean-up. Speaking of the SR150’s powertrain, its thumper breathes through a Nibbi Racing carburetor and a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust built in-house.
Peeking at the cockpit area, we spot a minute aftermarket speedometer and one shiny handlebar manufactured by 2LOUD Custom. White rubber grips, retro-style levers, and discreet switches make up the hand controls, accompanied by a single mirror mounted on the left side of the top clamp.
Last but not least, this stunning specimen comes with retro-looking lighting hardware all-round, with the most striking element being that yellow-tinted headlamp. Now, the Taichung-based garage hasn’t shared any details concerning the monetary side of things, but we’ll bet the client was thrilled with the project’s outcome regardless of the costs incurred. It would be very interesting to see Twist.Co work with the larger SRs in the future, as well.
