One-Off Yamaha SR500 Type 7B Is Clear Proof That Beauty Lies in Simplicity

More on this:

1 Artist Infuses Yamaha-Based Cruiser Concept With Sleek and Modern Traits

2 Custom Yamaha XSR700 Flirts With Scrambler Design Elements, Mild Off-Roading Prowess

3 2023 Yamaha Niken GT Has a Different Engine, Modern Tech, and Is Available in Black

4 2023 Yamaha R125 Is the Ultimate Starter Weapon, Now With Redesigned Body and Updated Tech

5 Upcoming 2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 Gets Bluetooth-Equipped TFT Dash and New Colors