One-Off Yamaha SR500 Type 7B Is Clear Proof That Beauty Lies in Simplicity

To be fair, calling this scrambled SR500 beautiful might actually be a bit of an understatement.
Auto Fabrica’s bike-modding experts, Gazmend and Bujar Muharremi, have quite an affinity for the SR platform from Yamaha. Their portfolio is home to more SR-based projects than you can shake a stick at, and many have been showcased on autoevolution in the past. We’ve already admired multiple exemplars of their long-running Type 7 series, the last one being a gorgeous SR500 scrambler dubbed Type 7A.
What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is the next entry in this lineup, once again using an old-school Yamaha SR500 as the donor. In keeping with Auto Fabrica’s nomenclature, the motorcycle was plainly nicknamed Type 7B as the transformation process unfolded. Bujar and Gaz have completed this build a few years ago, but the amount their client was charged remains a mystery.
With the SR500 on the workbench, they kicked things off by performing a complete teardown. The following step involved cleaning the bike’s primary skeleton, while its rear subframe got looped and subsequently topped with a new brown leather saddle. Supporting this whole setup are progressive aftermarket shock absorbers, and you’ll see a tiny pair of LED turn signals attached to their upper mounting points.
Further back, there’s a bespoke rear fender manufactured from scratch using aluminum, as well as a retro-looking circular taillight. Moving over to the opposite end, we notice a braced handlebar with grips that match the seat upholstery. Type 7B ditches the chunky OEM instrumentation in favor of a single unobtrusive speedo, ahead of which you’ll spot a fresh headlamp and minute blinkers mounted on the lower triple clamp.
All the electronics are hooked up to a custom wiring harness, and brand-new fork internals complement the suspension upgrades found out back. Unsprung territory is now occupied by laced hoops with stainless-steel spokes and dual-purpose Maxxis rubber, measuring 18 inches in diameter at both ends. A second aluminum fender sits in between the revised forks, and additional stopping power up front comes courtesy of a drilled brake disc.
The Muharremi brothers chose to retain the stock SR500 fuel tank, but they had it repositioned in order to level things out. That ravishing blue finish was borrowed from Bugatti’s color palette, and it’s joined by decals depicting the Auto Fabrica logo on each side. Right then, the last thing for us to cover is the powertrain department.
After treating the machine's air-cooled thumper to a comprehensive refurbishment, the lads busied themselves with a good bit of pipework wizardry. They employed stainless-steel to fabricate a seamless exhaust system in Auto Fabrica’s signature style, and it should go without saying the final result is truly awe-inspiring! All things considered, the Type 7B is yet another great example of what this British shop can achieve.
What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is the next entry in this lineup, once again using an old-school Yamaha SR500 as the donor. In keeping with Auto Fabrica’s nomenclature, the motorcycle was plainly nicknamed Type 7B as the transformation process unfolded. Bujar and Gaz have completed this build a few years ago, but the amount their client was charged remains a mystery.
With the SR500 on the workbench, they kicked things off by performing a complete teardown. The following step involved cleaning the bike’s primary skeleton, while its rear subframe got looped and subsequently topped with a new brown leather saddle. Supporting this whole setup are progressive aftermarket shock absorbers, and you’ll see a tiny pair of LED turn signals attached to their upper mounting points.
Further back, there’s a bespoke rear fender manufactured from scratch using aluminum, as well as a retro-looking circular taillight. Moving over to the opposite end, we notice a braced handlebar with grips that match the seat upholstery. Type 7B ditches the chunky OEM instrumentation in favor of a single unobtrusive speedo, ahead of which you’ll spot a fresh headlamp and minute blinkers mounted on the lower triple clamp.
All the electronics are hooked up to a custom wiring harness, and brand-new fork internals complement the suspension upgrades found out back. Unsprung territory is now occupied by laced hoops with stainless-steel spokes and dual-purpose Maxxis rubber, measuring 18 inches in diameter at both ends. A second aluminum fender sits in between the revised forks, and additional stopping power up front comes courtesy of a drilled brake disc.
The Muharremi brothers chose to retain the stock SR500 fuel tank, but they had it repositioned in order to level things out. That ravishing blue finish was borrowed from Bugatti’s color palette, and it’s joined by decals depicting the Auto Fabrica logo on each side. Right then, the last thing for us to cover is the powertrain department.
After treating the machine's air-cooled thumper to a comprehensive refurbishment, the lads busied themselves with a good bit of pipework wizardry. They employed stainless-steel to fabricate a seamless exhaust system in Auto Fabrica’s signature style, and it should go without saying the final result is truly awe-inspiring! All things considered, the Type 7B is yet another great example of what this British shop can achieve.