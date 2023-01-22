Grid Legends Is Going Out In a Blaze of Glory Powered by Bugatti's W16 Quad-Turbo Engine

Recently Tweeted by the legends themselves (pun intended), it looks like the mind-blowing Bugatti Bolide will be making a special appearance in GRID Legends. As far as swan songs go, this one might take home the bacon, so to speak. Although Bugatti might take offense if you were to eat bacon inside their Bolide, no matter how delicious it might be.
Back in February 2021, EA was sealing the deal with Codemasters for $1.2 billion. Thus, the famous (sometimes infamous) giant video game publisher got every license owned by Codemasters, including the Dirt, F1, Grid, and Onrush franchises.
While the first three might be popular in their own vein, Onrush, sadly, wasn't a commercial success by any stretch of the imagination. I say sadly because the developers that worked on that game came from the now-defunct Evolution Studios, which in turn made my favorite racing game of all time, Driveclub. But I digress.
Circling back to GRID Legends, it was released in February 2022 with good critical reception. The arcade-style racing title didn't shake the foundations of the gaming world, but for fans clamoring for a good ol' time, GRID Legends still made a splash in a league of its own.
Aside from some Deluxe Editions and whatnot, since its release, Codemasters pushed out the door no less than three DLCs. The fourth one seems to involve the Bugatti Bolide, indicating that the team wants the game to go out with a bang instead of a muffled thud.
The Bugatti Bolide is no mere hypercar. The blueprints of the initial concept from 2020 intended for the vehicle to be powered by a Hulk-ish 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine capable of delivering 1,825 horsepower (1,850 ps), with 1,364 lb-ft (1,850 Nm) of torque.
A bit later, the Bugatti team decided to make 40 such units to sell worldwide, purely meant for the track. However, the final version slated for shipping in 2024 isn't as beefy as the original plans envisioned.
Now, don't go thinking the new specs are any less impressive. The car will still produce 1,578 horsepower (1,600 ps), with 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque.
During testing, the extreme hypercar weighed in at 2,734 lbs (1,240 kg). It's so light because of its carbon fiber-only body. Also, it's meant to reach speeds of 310.6 mph or 500 kph. We're talking nearly half of the speed of sound.
Whether the DLC will bring us a more powerful version of the Bolide remains to be seen. If you don't own the game, you might want to check it out on Steam because it's on sale for $20.
Also, the game is free on EA Play. So if you have an active subscription, you can play the full version at no extra charge on the EA App on PC or just download it from the PlayStation and Xbox stores.
Feeling good, might release the final #GRIDLegends DLC next week ???? pic.twitter.com/PtVQUREISg— GRID Legends | Rise of Ravenwest ???? (@gridgame) January 20, 2023