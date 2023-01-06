Police Seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s Cars, He Still Has 22 to Spare

By his own account, Andrew Tate is a self-made billionaire with insight into the Matrix and the knowledge to break free from it. He’s also the owner of a very expensive and equally impressive car collection, a big chunk of which is now seized.
Andrew Tate was born in the U.S., but divided his time between the U.K. and Romania in recent years. A former kickboxer, he’s long turned his back to professional sports to become a businessman and social media personality, imparting said knowledge about the Matrix and on other, even more controversial issues. He calls himself the King of toxic masculinity. Andrew Tate, to put it mildly, is idolized by many and hated by even more, and he always welcomed both reactions because they brought him further exposure.
Right now, Tate is in the news because he was arrested at his compound in Ilfov, Romania, on December 29, following a heated Twitter interaction with Greta Thunberg, the teenage environmentalist who often calls out world leaders for their inactivity regarding climate change. Tate picked the fight unprovoked, tagging Greta to let her know that he owned 33 cars, one of which was a very expensive gas-guzzling Bugatti. Just one Bugatti, Manny Khoshbin snickered.
Shortly after the now-viral exchange and completely unrelated to it, Tate was arrested by DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) on human trafficking charges. The warrant was initially for 24 hours but was extended to 30 days, while the police continue the investigation.
Speaking of the investigation and Tate’s most recent auto-related flex, police have just seized 11 of the cars found on his and his brother’s compound, Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for DIICOT, confirms for The Insider. The cars are being held to “sustain the cost of the investigation” and will be used as collateral for payments awarded to Tate’s victims, if needed, after the trial.
Bolla would not name the vehicles in question, but reports in the local media mention the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge he bought on a whim several months ago, as he was walking through London, an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, a BMW X6 M, a Porsche Carrera 4S 911 992, and a pristine cherry-red Lada 1500.
Considering Tate bragged about owning 33 cars, simple math would say he still has 22 to spare. These include his most prized possessions, like the €4 million ($4.2 million) Bugatti Pur Sport he got in copper over a black interior, the Koenigsegg Gemera he bought in 2022, a Ferrari 812 Superfast and a 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren 720S, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and many others probably stowed away in other parts of the world.
Not to gloat, but many of those not in agreement with Tate’s beliefs and practices, or his car-hoarding in general, are probably feeling Greta Thunberg’s follow-up tweet right now.
this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022