The Bugatti Bolide Concept Is Going Into Production as a Track-Only Toy

October 2020 is when Bugatti wowed us with the Bolide, a track-only concept with 1,825 horsepower on tap. Not even a year later, the hypercar has been confirmed for limited production at The Quail.
As opposed to the functional design study, the limited-production Bolide belts out 1,578 horsepower. In the name of reliability, torque has also gone down from 1,365 pound-feet (1,850 Nm) to 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm).
Just like the Divo, the quad-turbocharged Bolide is limited to 40 units worldwide. The first example of the breed will be ready for delivery in 2024 according to the Molsheim-based automaker controlled by the Volkswagen Group, and the starting price for the most extreme track car ever created is a cool €4 million. At current exchange rates, that converts to $4.7 million.
Tipping the scales at 1,450 kilograms (3,197 pounds), the all-wheel-drive Bolide features a weight-to-power ratio of 0.9 kilograms per metric horsepower. For reference, the record-breaking Rimac Nevera weighs 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds) and boasts 1.1 kilograms per metric horsepower.
Designed to comply with FIA safety standards, the Bolide will be compatible with the HANS (head and neck support) device that keeps the driver’s head from whipping in the event of a crash. Bugatti further promises automatic fire suppression, a six-point harness, and pressure refueling with a fuel bladder. As expected of a motorsport-infused track toy, the crazy-looking hypercar features central-locking wheels with aerodynamic covers and slick tires.
Reconfigured for 98-octane gasoline rather than 110-octane race fuel, the Bolide isn’t the final variant of the Chiron. Fewer than 100 examples were available to purchase at the beginning of 2020 according to head honcho Stephan Winkelmann, and Bugatti will certainly send off the Chiron with a bang before the W16 engine will be phased out with no successor in sight.
Considering that Porsche has recently formed a joint venture with Rimac, one has to wonder if the successor of the Chiron isn't an all-electric hypercar.
