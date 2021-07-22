Bugatti Divo Production Ends, Last Hypercar Built Is Truly Spectacular

Bugatti has reached another production milestone by completing the assembly of the final Divo at the Atelier in Molsheim. Car #40 is the last of the batch and is about to be delivered to its owner in Europe.
Specified in Bugatti EB 110 LM Blue, reminiscent of the company’s last official Le Mans factory racer, with Blue Carbon accents, on top of the French Racing Blue and Deep Blue cockpit, with Matte Grey Carbon detailing, the final Divo has Matte Gold Metallic wheels, and is an absolute head-turner.
The idea to revive the brand’s coachbuilding tradition belongs to President Stephan Winkelmann, who spoke to customers and dealers before giving it the green light. “I read a lot about it, took a look at the iconic bodyworks produced in the 1920s and 1930s, and began to wonder whether we could transpose this excellent asset to the company’s modern era,” Winkelmann said.
The first Divo was shown to select Chiron customers in a one-to-one meeting in spring 2018. The model was so well received that “the 40 vehicles had all been sold within a matter of weeks following the first customer appointment,” recalls the chief of Sales and Operations at Bugatti, Hendrik Malinowski. A few months later, the Divo was presented to the world at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and at €5 million ($5.9 million) net, it was their most expensive model at the time.
Based on the Chiron yet boasting its own distinctive styling, with bespoke bodywork and enhanced features, the Divo is 77 lbs (35 kg) lighter than its more mainstream sibling. It packs the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that develops 1,479 HP (1,500 PS / 1,103 kW). The huge lump rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds from a standstill, and up to an electronically limited top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).
