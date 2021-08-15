Indian Scout Ice Hawk Looks Like a Fat Two-Wheeled Predator

The Scout is one of the most important models in Indian Motorcycle’s lineup. Born all the way back in the 1920s and discontinued some three decades later, the model came back not long ago to haunt the dreams of both riders and custom shops across the world.
Having been heavily promoted by Indian, including through build-off competitions dedicated to shops across the world, the Scout occupies an important place in the business plans of a German garage that goes by the name Hollister's Motorcycles.
These guys have made a name for themselves by modifying Indians, especially Scouts, and doubling their value in the process. That’s pretty much what happened to the bulky two-wheeler we have here, christened by the Germans Ice Hawk.
Going for a bulky look achieved by carefully fitting custom parts here and there and wrapping them in a unique paint job, the Ice Hawk is one two-wheeled predator that could probably eat the competition for breakfast thanks to the 69ci engine sitting inside the frame and rocking a Hollister's air filter and the stock transmission.
The German shop itself is responsible for making a great deal of parts that went into the build. The list (which can be studied in full at this link) includes anything from the handlebars and seat to both the fenders and fuel tank that sits on top of the frame. Aside from making the stock bike, Indian supplied the swingarm, handles and pulley, and then the whole end product was wrapped in a gray and matt black paint combo.
We are not being told if the changes made affect in any way the performance of the bike’s engine. We do know however that all of them contributed to the bike being listed for 29,000 euros ($34,100), which is basically triple the price of the stock Scout.
