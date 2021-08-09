Cox and Sasaki Indian Chief Revealed As First-in-Three Special One-Offs

Back in April, American bike maker Indian announced the arrival of three Chief-based projects meant to advertise the launch of the new line of two-wheelers, and the nameplate’s 100th anniversary. Several big names of the custom industry were brought on board for the task, namely Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki, Carey Hart, and Go Takamine.
Whereas the former two have their own projects to work on, Cox and Sasaki, old partners of Indian Larry, came together for the first time in 15 years for a joint build, one that was revealed in its fully glory this week.
Meant to be “bridging the gap between past and future,” the bike is described by the two as a classic, retro-looking Chief “but with modern touches that would make a cool version of an early chopper.” All while retaining all the modern features of the Chief.
Wearing Soylent Green metal flake paint on most of the body, including on the custom tank made by Sasaki, and black on the wheels, the bike doesn’t feature many engine changes, but makes up for that with a wealth of other modifications.
The Chief was converted to a Jockey hand shift with a foot clutch, and all levers and the front brake system were deleted. The hand controls sit on Bare Knuckle Performance six-inch risers that support a drag bar setup, and a steering damper has been fitted up front for high-speed stability.
The rear has changed as well, where a swing arm can be found alongside Led Sled fender, and a tail light that was once fitted on the front fender of an old Indian, and now got a new lens.
We are not being told how much the build cost to make, but we do know who’s gonna get it. That would be Nikko Hurtado, owner of Hollywood-based Black Anchor Tattoo. The motorcycle will also be shown during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at the Michael Lichter custom motorcycle gallery at the Buffalo Chip.
The other two bikes in the series, to be made by Carey Hart and Go Takamine, will be shown by Indian soon.
Meant to be “bridging the gap between past and future,” the bike is described by the two as a classic, retro-looking Chief “but with modern touches that would make a cool version of an early chopper.” All while retaining all the modern features of the Chief.
Wearing Soylent Green metal flake paint on most of the body, including on the custom tank made by Sasaki, and black on the wheels, the bike doesn’t feature many engine changes, but makes up for that with a wealth of other modifications.
The Chief was converted to a Jockey hand shift with a foot clutch, and all levers and the front brake system were deleted. The hand controls sit on Bare Knuckle Performance six-inch risers that support a drag bar setup, and a steering damper has been fitted up front for high-speed stability.
The rear has changed as well, where a swing arm can be found alongside Led Sled fender, and a tail light that was once fitted on the front fender of an old Indian, and now got a new lens.
We are not being told how much the build cost to make, but we do know who’s gonna get it. That would be Nikko Hurtado, owner of Hollywood-based Black Anchor Tattoo. The motorcycle will also be shown during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at the Michael Lichter custom motorcycle gallery at the Buffalo Chip.
The other two bikes in the series, to be made by Carey Hart and Go Takamine, will be shown by Indian soon.