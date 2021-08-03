Indian Scout Red Wings Is More French Croissant Than American Hockey

For one reason or another, American bike maker Indian decided to kick off the week with a couple of custom Scout bikes heavily modified by a French shop called Metz. We’ve already talked about the Orange Lamborghini Hundred on Monday, and now it’s time for the so-called Red Wings.
Unlike the Hundred, the idea for which was more commercial in nature (the build was created to celebrate Metz’s milestone of selling 100 motorcycles in one year), this one is more of a statement of imagination, having been put together “to celebrate the Old School spirit” in bike making. Oh, and its name has nothing to do with the Detroit Red Wings, if you were wondering.
To achieve that old-school look, the French shop went all out on custom parts, but left the mechanical bits pretty much alone.
The Red Wings rides on bright chrome wire wheels made by HD Wheels USA, with the rear one shod in a 200 section tire. The wheels are tied to the bike by means of Arnott air suspension, and the rear one is shielded by a custom fender.
The red on the fuel tank and fender are contrasted by all-black brake and clutch levers, grips and floorboards. A Monza-style fuel cap on the tank, Joker machined pulley cover, and Freedom Performance exhaust are also on deck.
Up front, the motorcycle was gifted with a “unique and eye-catching” springer girder that was especially created for this build by a German shop called Blechfee. Red Wings also gets things like a lenticular front light, Kellerman indicators, and reinforced Klock Werks handlebars.
Closer to the rear, the rider is invited to take a ride on a solo seat sporting the Indian Motorcycle and Metz logos and made by a French leather specialist.
Just like in the case of the Hundred we talked about yesterday, we are not being given any indication on how much this thing cost to put together.
