Indian FTR S Classic Shows How a Few Tweaks Can Double the Price of a Bike

Presently, the FTR S is one of four Indian FTR motorcycles available on the market. In the lineup, at least price-wise, it comes in as the second most expensive, just behind the FTR Carbon, and right above the FTR Rally. Its starting price is $14,999, but you don’t have to look further than this one here to find one that is valued at more than twice that.
The build you’re looking at is called FTR S Classic, and is the work of an Indian-specialized German custom shop that goes by the name Hollister’s Motorcycles.
This particular interpretation of the two-wheeler is a bit more radical than what you’d get when talking about the stock one, but one might ask if it is so radical as to double the price. We get a lot of factory Indian parts still, but there are custom ones as well conspiring to make this motorcycle different.
The Indian bits are the most important ones, of course. Rocking a stock 1,183cc engine and riding on 19- and 17-inch wheels front and rear, respectively, the bike comes with Indian risers, handlebars, fenders, fuel tank, and headlight.
The only non-Indian bits added to the package are minor, like the mirrors (Highsider), side license plate, and the handmade leather seat. Oh, and the paint job is, of course, custom.
All of the above – a full and comprehensive look at the changes made can be found at this link – are worth the value of the entry-level bike two times over.
The Germans have this thing listed for 26,990 euros, which at today’s exchange rates would be $31,800, more than double the price of the stock FTR S.
Too much? You be the judge of that, but only after you’ve had a good long look at what this bike has to offer.
