Rimac Nevera Is Fighting for Grip at the Strip, Still Launches Like a Rocket

More on this:

1 7s Pontiac Trans Am “Red Devil” Drags Turbo Fox Body “Bam Bam,” One Is Wilder

2 1966 Ford Fairlane Sleeper Hits the Drag Strip with 1,300 HP, Wins Every Race

3 Old, Beat-Up Dodge Ram Truck Is Quicker Than a TRX, Runs 10s

4 Valiant Pontiac Firebird Drag Races Top Fuel Dragster, Probably Just for Giggles

5 1969 Chevy Corvette L88 Drag Races 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T, It's Extremely Close