Concours of Elegance and Auction House Gooding & Company Ink Long Term Deal

Concours d’Elégance date from 17th Century France and they provided a venue for the aristocracy to trot out their ornate horse-drawn carriages around the parks and streets of Paris. Over the course of history, those carriages became automobiles and the events became competitive "beauty pageants" to honor classic automobiles and their tony owners.
The Concours of Elegance acts as a gathering of the world’s rarest cars and now cemented a long-term relationship with one of the world’s leading automotive auction houses, Gooding & Company.
The vehicles on display represent some of the most coveted - and often unimaginably valuable - examples of European sports and racing vehicles of the 20th century.
According to David Gooding, President and Founder, Gooding & Company, this new multi-year sponsorship of the Concours of Elegance points toward a long-term joint endeavor between the partners.
The 2021 meeting of the Concours of Elegance is set to include an astonishing collection of “spectacularly rare” cars, some never before displayed in the UK before
Gooding says some 1,000 cars will be on hand such as a line-up of coachbuilt Rolls-Royces and 95 additional British cars assembled to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday.This collection, curated by David Lillywhite of Magneto Magazine, includes a 1926 Bentley 4 ½-litre, a 2021 all-electric Lotus Evija and a variety of classics from Aston Martin, Jaguar, MG, Triumph and McLaren.
The event is also hosting a gathering dubbed the Gulf Livery, assembled by Grady Davis, vice-president of Gulf Oil. Davis purchased a Ford GT40 in 1966 and led to a lasting friendship with auto racing engineer and team manager John Wyer. That friendship grew into a commercial partnership and ultimately, led to the instantly recognizable vivid orange and blue color scheme.
The event will include champagne provided by Charles Heidsieck, picnics put together by renowned grocer Fortnum & Mason, as well as a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays.
The 2021 Concours of Elegance will take place from Friday 3 to Sunday 6 September at Hampton Court Palace.
The vehicles on display represent some of the most coveted - and often unimaginably valuable - examples of European sports and racing vehicles of the 20th century.
According to David Gooding, President and Founder, Gooding & Company, this new multi-year sponsorship of the Concours of Elegance points toward a long-term joint endeavor between the partners.
The 2021 meeting of the Concours of Elegance is set to include an astonishing collection of “spectacularly rare” cars, some never before displayed in the UK before
Gooding says some 1,000 cars will be on hand such as a line-up of coachbuilt Rolls-Royces and 95 additional British cars assembled to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday.This collection, curated by David Lillywhite of Magneto Magazine, includes a 1926 Bentley 4 ½-litre, a 2021 all-electric Lotus Evija and a variety of classics from Aston Martin, Jaguar, MG, Triumph and McLaren.
The event is also hosting a gathering dubbed the Gulf Livery, assembled by Grady Davis, vice-president of Gulf Oil. Davis purchased a Ford GT40 in 1966 and led to a lasting friendship with auto racing engineer and team manager John Wyer. That friendship grew into a commercial partnership and ultimately, led to the instantly recognizable vivid orange and blue color scheme.
The event will include champagne provided by Charles Heidsieck, picnics put together by renowned grocer Fortnum & Mason, as well as a collection of art, jewelry and fashion displays.
The 2021 Concours of Elegance will take place from Friday 3 to Sunday 6 September at Hampton Court Palace.