You Can Actually Drive the Bugatti Chiron This Summer, but There’s a Catch

Is the Bugatti Chiron keeping you up at night? Well, then, you might actually be able to drive it in the real world this summer, as the French automaker is hosting a special event in Saint-Tropez.
The go-to summer destination for the world’s rich and famous, this is where the Molsheim company is hosting the ‘Summer Road Show’, from mid-July to mid-August. However, only guests personally invited by Bugatti can experience and test drive their fine machines.
Should you find yourself on the guest list, then you could take the Pur Sport and Sport versions of the Chiron out for a quick drive, subsequent to a briefing given by official Bugatti drivers. The journey will take you around Saint-Tropez, through Ramatuelle, and past Pampelonne Beach, and lasts for approximately one hour.
For the event, Bugatti is “working closely with the local authorities, tourism companies, luxury hotels, and restaurants,” said Bugatti Europe’s Regional Director, Guy Caquelin. “We are delighted that the Bugatti Summer Road Show is being so well received and has already established itself as a highlight in our annual events calendar.”
After each driver, Bugatti’s personnel disinfects the vehicle. The surfaces of the Bugatti Show Truck, which features a roof terrace, and configuration lounge, are also regularly disinfected, and all staff are vaccinated and tested daily.
An even more exciting version of the regular Chiron, the Pur Sport has several mods, and takes 2.3 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph), from a standstill, with the 124 and 186 mph (200/300 kph) marks being hit in 5.5 and 12 seconds respectively. Top speed is limited to 217 mph (350 kph), and the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine develops 1,479 HP (1,500 PS / 1,103 kW) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
With its tuned chassis and tweaked suspension, as well as dynamic torque vectoring that increases the transverse dynamics, the Chiron Sport is also available for test drives.
Guests will also get to check out the fabulous Chiron Super Sport, which will enter production soon and will be shipped as of early 2022, but without putting through its paces, though.
