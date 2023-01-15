Classic Mazda MX-5 Miata Thinks It’s a Bugatti, CGI-Fits the Retiring W16 Mill

Mazda recently introduced in Europe its 2023 Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV crossover SUV as a plug-in hybrid instead of a BEV. And with a rotary engine generator to signal the return of the iconic mill.
But if you think the rotary engine’s long-rumored comeback is a tad bonkers (or pretty boring, depending on your POV) when joined not with a fresh RX sports car, but rather the novel MX-30 lifestyle, wait until you see what other folks have in mind for a Mazda-based engine swap. And they also like to take matters into their hands.
Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital content creators. So, meet the UK-based 3D automotive concept artist better known as AVANTÉ DESIGN (aka avante.design_ on social media), who has decided to create a fresh ‘Chironata’ – that’s my moniker, by the way, and I invented it for lack of a better one. As such, this is clearly a CGI mashup between a Bugatti (or at least its engine) and a different breed of sports car, altogether.
This time around, it is also pretty clear that a first-generation (NA) Mazda MX-5 Miata (1989-1997) is not necessarily on par with the humongous quad-turbocharged W16 engine made by Volkswagen which is about to go to the retirement asylum after production of the W16 Mistral convertible ends and all 99 units get delivered. Oh well, hence the size of the engine that is not relevant to real-world dimensions.
Of course, a joke about how “anything can fit in the Miata” was in order, right after the “color of my Bugatti is a Miata” pun. As such, we need to understand the author is not taking this creation too seriously. Not in terms of ever coming to fruition as a crazy SEMA concept of sorts, that is. Instead, across the parallel universe of CGI automotive creations, this is easily more detailed and virtually enticing than many other, simpler build projects.
As such, what we are dealing here with is a regular JDM-inspired NA Mazda MX-5 Miata transformation. So, the usual suspects are all present and accounted for, including the LED pop-up lights, the front Aerodisc aftermarket wheels, a nice aerodynamic kit to bode well for the widebody treatment, as well as the slammed attitude. Where things start going south, or at least in a general W16 direction, is at the rear, because the rear glass has been mixed with the engine cover, the back side of the MX-5 is all nothing but tubes and 16 cylinders, plus there is also a nice rear axle plus suspension assembly that I reckon would be great on any dragstrip monster.
Oh, and what else? Well, there is also a complimentary video presenting the Bugatti Miata in yellow instead of crimson. Sheesh, as if that was the main MX-5 issue that bugged us, not the fact that we are never going to see this crazy idea in real life! By the way, has anyone else noticed that - with help from Andreas Richter, a virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, the little Japanese roadster can CGI-transform into anything, including an OMGE36 BMW?
