1968 Chevy Camaro SS Restomod Looks Surreal, but It’s as True as It Gets

The current, sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro pony/muscle car is not doing great on any accounts. So, we probably need to stick to the glorious past some more.
Diehard General Motors fans are not exactly happy with the design direction of the Camaro, even after subtle Chevy tweaks for some of the past model years. But the generation that arrived in late 2015 seems doomed to carry the stigma of the iteration that either killed the iconic nameplate or saw it completely transform into something else – if the EV sub-brand rumors turn out to be true.
So, is anyone surprised why – after the 2022 sales only subtly recovered from 2021 to less than half the volume of the best-selling model (that would be the Challenger, not the Mustang), people are more commonly than ever retreating to the glorious past? Both in the real world as well as across the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists. Sometimes, even in a universe where a combination of both is quite feasible.
Well, that would be the kingdom inhabited by Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who gladly takes us on yet another ‘Maro journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. So, after stuff like the wishful thinking wide Chevy Chevelle SS Convertible that looked simply gorgeous with a little wear and tear on its CGI paint, now it is time to get back in the commissioned project saddle – just like it was recently the case with that drool-worthy, orange 1968 Dodge Charger R/T.
What do you know, this one is also of the 1968 model year variety. Alas, it looks smaller, nimbler, and only a tad subtler because we are dealing here with someone’s crimson 1968 Chevy Camaro SS that got treated to a bundle of upgrades to make it a stunning classic muscle car restomod. The visual goodies include the subtle gray details on the front, the contrasting black bits and pieces, as well as the few modern elements the author shared with us. Those include the matching, dark Forgeline alloy aftermarket wheels, the Wilwood disc brake setup, or the trendy Toyo tires.
Unfortunately, we have no idea what hides inside because the tinted glass gives little leeway in the form of quick peeks, and also there is no hint regarding the beast dwelling under the hood. Oh well, I guess we just have to cope with it. No worries, I have a support solution for our Camaro SS sadness. That would be yet another feisty Chevy that gives little room for interpretation regarding the blown V8 monster lurking inside the engine bay.
So, may I direct your second stream of attention toward London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who in between a couple of Euro takes of the Porsche 356 ‘Hommage’ variety also dropped a Yellow Corvette from the dark and cloudy sky. And it’s a bonkers C3 indeed, complete with a towering V8 assembly! Oh, it is also completely wishful thinking, of course.
