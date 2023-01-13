Hummer Hawk EV Is a 2-Door ‘Compact’ SUV, CGI-Aimed at Bronco, Wrangler, Defender

Although it was the first to arrive on the market in the United States, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV is a heavyweight in many respects – save for the crucial one that regards its sales performance.
Instead, it was the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning the one that became America’s most beloved and delivery-popular electric pickup truck for the entirety of last year. Second, came the new kid on the block Rivian, complete with good sales for its R1T and R1S twins. Meanwhile, the Hummer revival was not something to be proud of as far as GMC is concerned, with just 854 units delivered last year. And please compare that with almost 16k examples tucked under the Lightning’s belt.
As such, something needs to be done – on two fronts. First, it seems that the NTSB thinks behemoth electric vehicles are just a whisker away from becoming dangerous for the rest of the road users. And boy does the GMC Hummer EV and its Hummer EV SUV sibling fit that exact description of a heavy electric vehicle. Secondly, maybe they are targeting the Hummer EV revival toward the wrong crowd.
No worries, as there are always solutions – even if they are simply virtual ones, at times. As such, meet Onkar H, the digital car content creator better known as designedevil on social media, who has imagined a two-door CGI alternative to the hulking GMC Hummer EV SUV. He presents ‘Hummer Hawk,’ a more compact alternative that was designed over just one week (according to the author) with the technical prowess, enhanced ruggedness, and practicality plus capabilities of the GMC Hummer EV and the “soul of the Hummer HX Concept.”
The latter was revealed back in 2008 at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, but never lived the GM production series lifestyle to tell the tale. Instead, it was taken over by MEV (My Electric Vehicle) and morphed into a smaller resort/golf cart leisure vehicle. Now, that shame would easily be wiped away if this creation ever turned real. And it has ‘real’ motivations behind it, by the way.
Seeing that most brands have cooked up rugged and easily adaptable 2-door SUVs – as their “short wheelbase, less weight and extreme off-roading capabilities make them the unbeatable beasts that they are,” the pixel master decided that he also wanted to express the vision of a Hummer vehicle capable of going toe-to-toe with the iconic Jeep Wrangler, reinvented Ford Bronco, or the legendary Land Rover Defender 90.
Plus, aside from Hummer’s “outlandish and unique” brand image, the new, nimbler off-road competitor would also have the added benefit of using GM’s Ultium EV technology to stand out in the current crowd. Well, too bad it’s just wishful thinking…
As such, something needs to be done – on two fronts. First, it seems that the NTSB thinks behemoth electric vehicles are just a whisker away from becoming dangerous for the rest of the road users. And boy does the GMC Hummer EV and its Hummer EV SUV sibling fit that exact description of a heavy electric vehicle. Secondly, maybe they are targeting the Hummer EV revival toward the wrong crowd.
No worries, as there are always solutions – even if they are simply virtual ones, at times. As such, meet Onkar H, the digital car content creator better known as designedevil on social media, who has imagined a two-door CGI alternative to the hulking GMC Hummer EV SUV. He presents ‘Hummer Hawk,’ a more compact alternative that was designed over just one week (according to the author) with the technical prowess, enhanced ruggedness, and practicality plus capabilities of the GMC Hummer EV and the “soul of the Hummer HX Concept.”
The latter was revealed back in 2008 at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, but never lived the GM production series lifestyle to tell the tale. Instead, it was taken over by MEV (My Electric Vehicle) and morphed into a smaller resort/golf cart leisure vehicle. Now, that shame would easily be wiped away if this creation ever turned real. And it has ‘real’ motivations behind it, by the way.
Seeing that most brands have cooked up rugged and easily adaptable 2-door SUVs – as their “short wheelbase, less weight and extreme off-roading capabilities make them the unbeatable beasts that they are,” the pixel master decided that he also wanted to express the vision of a Hummer vehicle capable of going toe-to-toe with the iconic Jeep Wrangler, reinvented Ford Bronco, or the legendary Land Rover Defender 90.
Plus, aside from Hummer’s “outlandish and unique” brand image, the new, nimbler off-road competitor would also have the added benefit of using GM’s Ultium EV technology to stand out in the current crowd. Well, too bad it’s just wishful thinking…