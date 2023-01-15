Where Is Thacker Pass and Why It Is Important to the U.S. Electric Vehicle Industry?

To describe the state of Nevada as a destination of 'must-see' attractions would be a gross overstatement. Outside of Las Vegas and Reno, the state is pretty much a vast wasteland covering 110,560 square miles of U.S. soil. While it is the 7th largest state in the union, it has a population density of just 26 people per square mile. The State is so vast and desolate, it is one place aliens are thought to have chosen to visit the planet without being detected.