80 Cars Delivered: 2022 Will Be Remembered as a Record-Breaking Year for Bugatti

2022 was a great year for Bugatti. As a matter of fact, it was the best year in their modern history, as they managed to ship no less than 80 hyper sports cars to clients all over the world.
Among the 80 vehicles that the Molsheim brand parted ways with last year was the 400th Chiron, as well as the final nine Super Sport 300+ units of the model, and the last Chiron and Chiron Sports for Europe. All ten examples of the Centodieci, which is a modern-day tribute to the EB110, were delivered in 2022 as well.
Fewer than 100 units of the Chiron have yet to be assembled, alongside the 99 copies of the W16 Mistral, a roadster unveiled last summer at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. The open-top exotic uses the same W16 quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine, making 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), and can do 420 kph (261 mph) flat-out. The entire production run was sold out before the official premiere.
“Like all first-class international luxury brands competing at the very top level of design and performance excellence, Bugatti encountered various challenges in 2022,” said President Christophe Piochon. “But with a team that’s unmatched in terms of talent, passion, and dedication, Bugatti has once again met such challenges head-on, creating and realizing exciting opportunities.”
Besides shipping a record number of cars throughout 2022, the French hypercar marque also opened several new showrooms, thus expanding their reach in more parts of the world. More showrooms will be inaugurated this year, Bugatti states, as they want to further strengthen their position, especially under the formation of Bugatti Rimac, led by Mate Rimac, which blew one candle off its birthday cake last year.
“Bugatti will continue to showcase the most advanced technologies; as the world evolves, Bugatti will strive to remain at the pinnacle of true automobile performance, design, technology, and the finest craftsmanship,” commented Mate Rimac. “Ettore Bugatti once said, ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.’ This vision is as true today as it ever has been, and we look forward to revealing more in the second half of 2023.”
But what is that surprise unveiling that is a few months away? Well, the automaker claims that they will honor their “rich motorsport heritage and connection with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which celebrates its centenary this year.” It sounds like either a new concept car to us, or perhaps a bespoke model that may have been commissioned by one of their deep-pocketed customers. Whatever they are planning, it will surely be an exciting machine, and we cannot wait to lay eyes on it.
Before that happens, you can still buy a brand-new Chiron from Bugatti, as the one-off Profilee is heading to auction in France on February 1, in case you forgot.
Fewer than 100 units of the Chiron have yet to be assembled, alongside the 99 copies of the W16 Mistral, a roadster unveiled last summer at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. The open-top exotic uses the same W16 quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine, making 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), and can do 420 kph (261 mph) flat-out. The entire production run was sold out before the official premiere.
“Like all first-class international luxury brands competing at the very top level of design and performance excellence, Bugatti encountered various challenges in 2022,” said President Christophe Piochon. “But with a team that’s unmatched in terms of talent, passion, and dedication, Bugatti has once again met such challenges head-on, creating and realizing exciting opportunities.”
Besides shipping a record number of cars throughout 2022, the French hypercar marque also opened several new showrooms, thus expanding their reach in more parts of the world. More showrooms will be inaugurated this year, Bugatti states, as they want to further strengthen their position, especially under the formation of Bugatti Rimac, led by Mate Rimac, which blew one candle off its birthday cake last year.
“Bugatti will continue to showcase the most advanced technologies; as the world evolves, Bugatti will strive to remain at the pinnacle of true automobile performance, design, technology, and the finest craftsmanship,” commented Mate Rimac. “Ettore Bugatti once said, ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.’ This vision is as true today as it ever has been, and we look forward to revealing more in the second half of 2023.”
But what is that surprise unveiling that is a few months away? Well, the automaker claims that they will honor their “rich motorsport heritage and connection with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which celebrates its centenary this year.” It sounds like either a new concept car to us, or perhaps a bespoke model that may have been commissioned by one of their deep-pocketed customers. Whatever they are planning, it will surely be an exciting machine, and we cannot wait to lay eyes on it.
Before that happens, you can still buy a brand-new Chiron from Bugatti, as the one-off Profilee is heading to auction in France on February 1, in case you forgot.