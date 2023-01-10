Video: Bugatti Chiron Looks Out of Place in Ghana, Breaks Down in Embarrassment

More on this:

1 80 Cars Delivered: 2022 Will Be Remembered as a Record-Breaking Year for Bugatti

2 Bugatti Chiron Owner Decides Stock Wheels Are Not Good Enough for Their Hypercar

3 Bugatti Centodieci Costs More Than a Beverly Hills Villa Housing Plethora of Supercars

4 New One-of-One Bugatti Profilee Is the 501th Chiron, Will Max Out at Just 236 MPH

5 Death Knell Sounds for the Bugatti Centodieci As Last Coachbuilt Hypercar Leaves Molsheim