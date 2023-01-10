Video: Bugatti Chiron Looks Out of Place in Ghana, Breaks Down in Embarrassment

With roughly 400 copies on the roads of different countries, the Bugatti Chiron is pretty much the automotive equivalent of a unicorn. Some petrolheads have yet to see one in the flesh, and one of the least possible places to spot the exotic hypercar is a Western African country.
However, this is exactly where this blue copy was immortalized, in Ghana to be more precise, according to supercar.fails, which shared a very short video of it online one day ago. And it wasn’t a gentle cruise either, because it appears to have been struck down by the God of bad luck – or so it appears anyway.
You see, the clip embedded at the bottom of the page shows it standing on the side of the road. A few men try pushing it with no success, and this is where the footage ends, leaving us scratching our heads. So, did it really break down? It appears so, and if it did, then we have no idea why. We wouldn’t even want to search for the nearest Bugatti dealership, because it is probably a few thousand miles away.
A quick scroll through the comments seems to shed some light on the case of the person whose name is written on the dotted line. A social media user claims that this particular Bugatti Chiron is owned by a media mogul, who is apparently very well known locally, and has a thing for expensive cars, as he is said to own quite a few of them. If you happen to know more about the owner, or what happened to this Molsheim-born beast, then feel free to share the information with us, and we will update this story.
Meanwhile, we will remind you that the entire production lot of the Bugatti Chiron has been spoken for. Well, almost all of it, because the French exotic car marque that operates under the Volkswagen Group’s umbrella has introduced the 501st example. It is known as the Chiron Profilee, and is a “less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport,” Bugatti says, with Argent Atlantique exterior color, Bleu Royal Carbon tintin, aluminum trim, and Le Patron wheels. Woven finish, high-end leather upholstery, and a few other things can be found inside.
The Bugatti Chiron Profilee has 50% more negative camber than the Chiron Pur Sport, and it is 10% stiffer. Power still comes from the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 mill, rated at 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW). The 100 kph (62 mph) is hit in 2.3 seconds after takeoff, and from 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs just 5.5 seconds. Top speed stands at 380 kph (236 mph), up from the Pur Sport’s 350 kph (217 mph). This one-off Chiron will be auctioned off on February 1, and a small percentage of the proceeds will go to charity.
