Bugatti Chiron Owner Decides Stock Wheels Are Not Good Enough for Their Hypercar

Since it’s been a very slow news week due to most of the automotive industry taking a break for the Winter Holidays, we’ve been able to source some pieces that would have otherwise flown under the radar, like a Bugatti Chiron on custom wheels.
Well, ‘custom’ is too big a word to describe the set, because it is anything but exclusive. But more on that in a few moments, as first we have to tell you that they came from HRE, and that they don’t look that special compared to the OEM set.
Dubbed the 522M, the alloys were made in the U.S. of A., from aerospace-grade forged aluminum for high strength-to-weight ratio, the company says. They can be CNC-machined to custom specifications, ordered with new lug nuts, and in a variety of finishes. No less than 70 different hues are available for them, so no matter what color your ride is, chances are you will find one to go with it.
An original set of wheels and tires for modern-day Bugatti hypercars tend to cost a jaw-dropping amount of money, so you probably think that the 522M ones are equally expensive, right? Actually, that would be a no, because they start at ‘only’ $1,700 each. They can be ordered from 17 to 23 inches in diameter, and they have already been fitted to a variety of performance models, mostly from Porsche, including the Carrera GT and 911. And this is the ‘exclusivity’ part that we were talking about above.
Besides the new wheels, with their five-spoke pattern, which spin above the red brake calipers, the pictured Bugatti Chiron has remained bone-stock. And that’s not exactly a surprise, considering that no one is willing to mess around with the look or performance of what is one of the fastest production cars on the planet, especially since it costs several million dollars to park one in your garage, regardless if it is brand new or used.
Before wrapping it up and moving on to the next article, we will remind you that production of the Bugatti Chiron is capped at only 501 copies. All of them have been spoken for, and there are fewer than 100 that still have to see the light of day. The latest and final edition to join the family is the one-off Chiron Profilee, which was unveiled a few days before Christmas.
It is described as being a less aggressive version of the Pur Sport, with upgraded chassis, more negative camber, and the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine under the hood, making 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW). The Bugatti Chiron Profilee will go under the gavel on February 1, and a percentage of the proceeds will benefit charity.
Dubbed the 522M, the alloys were made in the U.S. of A., from aerospace-grade forged aluminum for high strength-to-weight ratio, the company says. They can be CNC-machined to custom specifications, ordered with new lug nuts, and in a variety of finishes. No less than 70 different hues are available for them, so no matter what color your ride is, chances are you will find one to go with it.
An original set of wheels and tires for modern-day Bugatti hypercars tend to cost a jaw-dropping amount of money, so you probably think that the 522M ones are equally expensive, right? Actually, that would be a no, because they start at ‘only’ $1,700 each. They can be ordered from 17 to 23 inches in diameter, and they have already been fitted to a variety of performance models, mostly from Porsche, including the Carrera GT and 911. And this is the ‘exclusivity’ part that we were talking about above.
Besides the new wheels, with their five-spoke pattern, which spin above the red brake calipers, the pictured Bugatti Chiron has remained bone-stock. And that’s not exactly a surprise, considering that no one is willing to mess around with the look or performance of what is one of the fastest production cars on the planet, especially since it costs several million dollars to park one in your garage, regardless if it is brand new or used.
Before wrapping it up and moving on to the next article, we will remind you that production of the Bugatti Chiron is capped at only 501 copies. All of them have been spoken for, and there are fewer than 100 that still have to see the light of day. The latest and final edition to join the family is the one-off Chiron Profilee, which was unveiled a few days before Christmas.
It is described as being a less aggressive version of the Pur Sport, with upgraded chassis, more negative camber, and the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine under the hood, making 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW). The Bugatti Chiron Profilee will go under the gavel on February 1, and a percentage of the proceeds will benefit charity.