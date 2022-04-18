Bugatti Veyron Wheels for Sale, Can You Guess the Price?

The Bugatti Veyron is one of those cars that needs no introduction. It used to hold on to the top speed record for production vehicles and was capable (and still is) of hitting dizzying speeds without compromising on comfort and luxury gizmos.
A true surface-to-surface missile, the hypercar is still a seven-digit affair in today’s market. Its value depends on the model, with Bugatti making several variations, and how many miles it has under its belt. It has eye-watering maintenance costs, with a simple oil change setting its owner back around $20,000.
A set of tires normally goes for roughly $30,000, and you can only change them three times before you have to consider getting new wheels too. These tend to cost new car money as well, yet if you’re fortunate enough, then you could save a buck by checking out what the second-hand market has to offer.
That doesn’t seem like a clever thing to do, considering that we’re talking about a multi-million dollar machine, but if you happen to be on the lookout for a set of used wheels, then you should check out this eBay ad. The listing claims that the wheels are genuine, in “excellent condition,” with only “a couple of minor cosmetic imperfections from storage,” and that they came off a Veyron, which was modified by Mansory (oh, the horror!).
Curious how much these alloys cost? That would be $27,500 for the complete set, which could otherwise get you a brand-new 2022 Ford Mustang in the United States, before destination, and dealer fees. The tires are obviously not included, and by the time these wheels are ready to be equipped to a Veyron, its owner will have likely invested new BMW M3 money in them, with the premium compact sports sedan carrying an MSRP of $70,100.
A set of tires normally goes for roughly $30,000, and you can only change them three times before you have to consider getting new wheels too. These tend to cost new car money as well, yet if you’re fortunate enough, then you could save a buck by checking out what the second-hand market has to offer.
That doesn’t seem like a clever thing to do, considering that we’re talking about a multi-million dollar machine, but if you happen to be on the lookout for a set of used wheels, then you should check out this eBay ad. The listing claims that the wheels are genuine, in “excellent condition,” with only “a couple of minor cosmetic imperfections from storage,” and that they came off a Veyron, which was modified by Mansory (oh, the horror!).
Curious how much these alloys cost? That would be $27,500 for the complete set, which could otherwise get you a brand-new 2022 Ford Mustang in the United States, before destination, and dealer fees. The tires are obviously not included, and by the time these wheels are ready to be equipped to a Veyron, its owner will have likely invested new BMW M3 money in them, with the premium compact sports sedan carrying an MSRP of $70,100.