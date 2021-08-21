Used Bugatti Divo for Sale, Costs As Much as 120 NEW Shelby GT500s

With only 40 copies built, one might not expect to find any Bugatti Divos on the used car market, right? Wrong, because apart from collectors, the limited production hypercar also ended up in the hands of those looking to make a quick buck off it.
Deemed as the most expensive Bugatti at the time, when it broke cover back in 2018, it used to cost €5 million (equal to $5.85 million) before tax, in Europe. However, this example would set you back both kidneys, liver, cornea, lungs, and other organs besides the proverbial arm and leg.
Advertised on Mobile, it is accompanied by a €7,437,500 sticker price, including tax, or $8,711,670 at the current exchange rates. We did a little math, and it equals to almost 120 brand new Mustang Shelby GT500s, as the muscle car that dwarfs the Ford GT in terms of power has an MSRP of $72,900 in the U.S. of A.
The Divo in question is in the possession of a German used car dealer specialized in selling high-end machines. Scrolling through their webpage reveals that they have other Bugattis in stock, such as the Chiron Sport Noire and two Chiron Sports, in addition to the usual Ferrari supercars and other expensive rides.
For the ad, they have used a press picture of the vehicle, and as always, we’d advise interested parties to sign the papers in the presence of a lawyer and double-check with Bugatti just to make sure that everything is legit.
This is as close as one could get to buying a Divo, because production officially ended last month, with car #40 leaving the Molsheim factory in a breath-taking specification.
Presuming that it won’t be kept in a climate-controlled garage, under wraps, it would give an adrenaline shot to its owner, as it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds, en route to a 236 mph (380 kph) top speed. Its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine churns out 1,479 bhp.
