New Real Racing 3 Update Adds Bugatti Divo, Chevrolet Corvette C8

It's been more than one month since Real Racing 3 unleashed Update 9.3, and a new one is finally underway. Set to hit mobile phones on May 4, Update 9.4 brings two new supercars, the Bugatti Divo and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8, as well as a new batch of NASCAR stock cars.
Like most high-profile supercars, the Bugatti Divo will cost a whopping 850 gold, but you can win it for less than that by competing in the "Club Day: Divo" event starting May 4. Once you do that, you get to race it against the Lamborghini Asterion and Essenza SCV12 in the "Supercar Renaissance" series.
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 will cost a bit less at 450 gold, but again you can get it by winning a special championship starting June 9. The Corvette C8 will then be included in the "American Classics" series next to the SRT Viper GTS and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R. Not the best choice for a mid-engined car, but maybe the C8 will appear in other series in the future.
If you're a fan of NASCAR racing, this update also adds a batch of 2021 stock cars, including the usual Mustangs, Camaros, and Camrys. As before, you can win one by completing the "2021 Daytona 500" event starting May 18. You can then win a second car by completing the "2021 Toyota Owners 400" championship starting May 29.
The new NASCAR racers are also getting their own "2021 Season" series, where you can run multiple laps to raise virtual dollars and gold.
Real Racing 3 is also getting new time trials for F1 cars at Catalunya and Circuit of the Americas, and limited-time championships for the Bugatti Chiron Sport, the Chiron, and the EB 110 Super Sport. If you missed these cars in the past, you can now win them all and add them to your garage next to the Divo.
The Hennessey Venom F5 and Volkswagen ID.R, both cars added during the previous update, now get exclusive series of their own. You'll need to upgrade both of them to the max to gain access.
Finally, Event Archives, where you can complete events to win cars you missed in the past, will be going away at the end of July. This is bad if you haven't started playing this game years back, but you still have some time to try and win your absolute favorites. RR3 is making that a bit easier by allowing you to skip to the next event for free and enter a new series immediately (instead of waiting for hours).
That's it for this new update. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to win the Porsche 935 and the 917 while I still can.
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 will cost a bit less at 450 gold, but again you can get it by winning a special championship starting June 9. The Corvette C8 will then be included in the "American Classics" series next to the SRT Viper GTS and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R. Not the best choice for a mid-engined car, but maybe the C8 will appear in other series in the future.
If you're a fan of NASCAR racing, this update also adds a batch of 2021 stock cars, including the usual Mustangs, Camaros, and Camrys. As before, you can win one by completing the "2021 Daytona 500" event starting May 18. You can then win a second car by completing the "2021 Toyota Owners 400" championship starting May 29.
The new NASCAR racers are also getting their own "2021 Season" series, where you can run multiple laps to raise virtual dollars and gold.
Real Racing 3 is also getting new time trials for F1 cars at Catalunya and Circuit of the Americas, and limited-time championships for the Bugatti Chiron Sport, the Chiron, and the EB 110 Super Sport. If you missed these cars in the past, you can now win them all and add them to your garage next to the Divo.
The Hennessey Venom F5 and Volkswagen ID.R, both cars added during the previous update, now get exclusive series of their own. You'll need to upgrade both of them to the max to gain access.
Finally, Event Archives, where you can complete events to win cars you missed in the past, will be going away at the end of July. This is bad if you haven't started playing this game years back, but you still have some time to try and win your absolute favorites. RR3 is making that a bit easier by allowing you to skip to the next event for free and enter a new series immediately (instead of waiting for hours).
That's it for this new update. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to win the Porsche 935 and the 917 while I still can.