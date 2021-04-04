TV Channel Used Forza Video to Show What It Takes to Be U.S. President’s Driver

It's Sunday, it's Easter, it's yet another day we spend inside away from each other, so it's just the right time for something that could put a smile on our faces. We’re going to file this under the “for the lulz” category, but if Forza is your favorite videogame and you win race after race after race, well, there’s a good chance you might be accepted as the next driver of the United States President.

1 photo