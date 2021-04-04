TV Channel Used Forza Video to Show What It Takes to Be U.S. President’s Driver

It's Sunday, it's Easter, it's yet another day we spend inside away from each other, so it's just the right time for something that could put a smile on our faces. We’re going to file this under the “for the lulz” category, but if Forza is your favorite videogame and you win race after race after race, well, there’s a good chance you might be accepted as the next driver of the United States President.
Or at least, that’s what a Brazilian news channel has claimed in a 2017 report, as they used footage from Forza 6 to showcase what the driver of the American President would have to be able to do should they be chosen for the task.
Discussing the requirements of the job, the TV channel showcased gaming footage taken from a YouTube video published by Don Joewon Song and demoing the reverse drift technique in Forza. We have also embedded the original video at the end of the article.
Unsurprisingly, several Brazilian redditors claim the news channel itself isn’t necessarily the most trustworthy, but the report itself is still worth watching for the laughs.
But of course, this isn’t necessarily the first time when gaming footage ends up becoming big news with a different twist on news channels across the world.
Back in 2018, for example, a Russian TV channel used a gameplay video from Arma-3 to highlight what they claimed to be military action in Syria. And only a few months ago, a TV news channel in Pakistan turned to GTA V to describe in detail how car hijackings were taking place in some parts of the country.
For many people out there, this is just the living confirmation that videogame graphics have reached the point where you can hardly distinguish them from the real life.
Of course, this shouldn’t necessarily be a problem for someone who’s been playing games their entire life, but blunders like these still happen occasionally for the laughs of the gaming community.
