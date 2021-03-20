5 This Is the All-New Hot Wheels Car Pack Coming to Forza Horizon 4

4 Better Late Than Never: Microsoft Brings Forza to Steam With Cross-Play Support

Forza Horizon 5 Could Still Launch This Year

File this under the “we totally hope so” category, but as it turns out, there’s still a chance for Microsoft to give the go-ahead to Forza Horizon 5 at some point this year. 1 photo



When asked if we could still get Forza Horizon 5 this year, Grubb replied with a GIF reading “I think so,” thus reiterating what he previously said in November when he forecasted a 2021 launch of the game.



Of course, given the whole thing is still in the rumor stage, a healthy pinch of salt is totally recommended, especially because nobody at Microsoft has ever dropped a hint that a new Forza Horizon is on its way to gamers worldwide.



But on the other hand, 2021 should be the year when we’re supposed to get either a new Forza Horizon or a Forza Motorsport title. No matter which one launches first, the other one should then get the go-ahead approximately a year later, so in theory, if Grubb is right and FH5 launches in 2021, then Forza Motorsport 8 should see the daylight in 2022.



In the meantime, Microsoft is busy making Forza Horizon 4 even more popular. The company has recently



While the number of FH4 players on Steam keeps growing, only 77 percent of the reviews published by gamers are positive, with many of them

pic.twitter.com/aSUkzzPDHW — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 17, 2021 While not a single official word has been shared on this highly anticipated release, journalist Jeff Grubb, who has a good track on information related to new launches, believes we could still get Forza Horizon 5 in 2021, with the work on the game likely underway as we speak.When asked if we could still get Forza Horizon 5 this year, Grubb replied with a GIF reading “I think so,” thus reiterating what he previously said in November when he forecasted a 2021 launch of the game.Of course, given the whole thing is still in the rumor stage, a healthy pinch of salt is totally recommended, especially because nobody at Microsoft has ever dropped a hint that a new Forza Horizon is on its way to gamers worldwide.But on the other hand, 2021 should be the year when we’re supposed to get either a new Forza Horizon or a Forza Motorsport title. No matter which one launches first, the other one should then get the go-ahead approximately a year later, so in theory, if Grubb is right and FH5 launches in 2021, then Forza Motorsport 8 should see the daylight in 2022.In the meantime, Microsoft is busy making Forza Horizon 4 even more popular. The company has recently released the game on Steam , and as we told you already, it’s been received with mixed reactions by players on Valve’s platform.While the number of FH4 players on Steam keeps growing, only 77 percent of the reviews published by gamers are positive, with many of them complaining of various bugs and the high price. The standard edition of the game comes with a $59.99 price tag, despite Forza Horizon 4 already being three years old.